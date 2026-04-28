'He should get full reward for his trademark accuracy this week' – Steve Palmer's Turkish Airlines Open tips

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Golf's greatest tipster Steve Palmer has banged in 16-1, 60-1 and 6-1 winners over the last fortnight and his previews of this week's tournament are exclusively available to from 2pm on Tuesday.

Get full access to Steve's expert previews as part of our premium Tipping package. Join today and use promo code PALMER10 to get your first month for just £10.

Read on to find out his fancies for this week's tournament.