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TippingSteve Palmer
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'He should get full reward for his trademark accuracy this week' – Steve Palmer's Turkish Airlines Open tips
Golf tips, best bets and DP World Tour predictions for the Turkish Airlines Open at National Golf Club
Golf's greatest tipster Steve Palmer has banged in 16-1, 60-1 and 6-1 winners over the last fortnight and his previews of this week's tournament are exclusively available to Racing Post+ subscribers from 2pm on Tuesday.
Get full access to Steve's expert previews as part of our premium Tipping package. Join today and use promo code PALMER10 to get your first month for just £10.
Read on to find out his fancies for this week's tournament.
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Published on inDP World Tour
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more inDP World Tour
- Steve Palmer's Turkish Airlines Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
- Steve Palmer's China Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
- 'He has the potential to develop into a member of the elite' – Steve Palmer has four to follow at the China Open
- Steve Palmer's Indian Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
- 'He putted well the last time he faced the grainy greens of India' – Steve Palmer has three tips for the Indian Open