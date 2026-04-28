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TippingSteve Palmer
premium

'He should get full reward for his trademark accuracy this week' – Steve Palmer's Turkish Airlines Open tips

Golf tips, best bets and DP World Tour predictions for the Turkish Airlines Open at National Golf Club

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Golf's greatest tipster Steve Palmer has banged in 16-1, 60-1 and 6-1 winners over the last fortnight and his previews of this week's tournament are exclusively available to Racing Post+ subscribers from 2pm on Tuesday.

Get full access to Steve's expert previews as part of our premium Tipping package. Join today and use promo code PALMER10 to get your first month for just £10.

Read on to find out his fancies for this week's tournament.

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