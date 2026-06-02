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TippingSteve Palmer
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'His iron-play was sensational over the weekend' – Steve Palmer has four tips for the KLM Open
Golf tips, best bets and DP World Tour predictions for the KLM Open at The International
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Steve's 2025 outright recommendations provided a profit of 148.70 points from 1,376 points staked, achieving an impressive 10.81 per cent profit on investment.
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Published on inDP World Tour
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more inDP World Tour
- 'He could take an unfamiliar test in his stride' – Ian Wilkerson has four tips for Austrian Alpine Open
- Steve Palmer's Soudal Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
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more inDP World Tour
- 'He could take an unfamiliar test in his stride' – Ian Wilkerson has four tips for Austrian Alpine Open
- Steve Palmer's Soudal Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
- 'He has never arrived at Rinkven in better nick' – Steve Palmer has two tips for the Soudal Open
- Steve Palmer's Catalunya Championship first-round golf betting tips and predictions
- 'It seems only a matter of time before his breakthrough victory' – Steve Palmer has six tips for the Catalunya Championship