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Talking points

A Boxing Day test that England might actually win - plus the Group 1-winning Flat trainer having his first jumps runner

A Boxing Day test that England might actually win - plus the Group 1-winning Flat trainer having his first jumps runner

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Britain
From a formidable French challenge to a trainers' title tussle - key talking points on British Champions Day entries
From a formidable French challenge to a trainers' title tussle - key talking points on British Champions Day entries
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British Champions Day
Could the tide be about to turn after a decade of Irish domination in the Turners? Talking points following day two confirmations
Could the tide be about to turn after a decade of Irish domination in the Turners? Talking points following day two confirmations
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Cheltenham Festival
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Does Impaire Et Passe stand any chance of stopping Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle?
Does Impaire Et Passe stand any chance of stopping Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle?
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Talking points
A Boxing Day test that England might actually win - plus the Group 1-winning Flat trainer having his first jumps runner

A Boxing Day test that England might actually win - plus the Group 1-winning Flat trainer having his first jumps runner

icon
Britain
From a formidable French challenge to a trainers' title tussle - key talking points on British Champions Day entries
From a formidable French challenge to a trainers' title tussle - key talking points on British Champions Day entries
icon
British Champions Day
Could the tide be about to turn after a decade of Irish domination in the Turners? Talking points following day two confirmations
icon
Cheltenham Festival
padlock
Does Impaire Et Passe stand any chance of stopping Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle?
icon
Talking points
Could the tide be about to turn after a decade of Irish domination in the Turners? Talking points following day two confirmations
icon
Cheltenham Festival
padlock
Does Impaire Et Passe stand any chance of stopping Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle?
icon
Talking points