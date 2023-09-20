Does Impaire Et Passe stand any chance of stopping Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle?

The news many racing fans were expecting was confirmed on Tuesday as Nicky Henderson revealed his unbeaten superstar Constitution Hill would be staying over hurdles and will bid to defend his Champion Hurdle crown.

He will have a new rival to contend with this season after Willie Mullins confirmed his hugely impressive Ballymore winner Impaire Et Passe, along with stablemate State Man, would also remain over hurdles rather than go novice chasing as Ireland's champion trainer plots a way to dethrone Constitution Hill. What chance does he have? Three of our reporters and tipsters have their say . . .

'Impaire Et Passe would need a quagmire'

Impaire Et Passe is very exciting, but he’s got a way to go to shake up the champ. For starters he is still 6lb below his stablemate State Man on official marks and he couldn’t lay a glove on Constitution Hill at Cheltenham in March.

Yes, the Ballymore winner was very impressive himself at the festival, but he was only beating two stablemates (good ones granted) with the best of the British rated just 136. The RPR he recorded was also 12lb off the figure Constitution Hill put up in the Supreme Novices’ at the same stage of their careers, and if next year’s Champion Hurdle is down to a test of speed there will only be one winner.

I would think Willie Mullins’ star would need one of those old quagmire Champions of the Monksfield-Sea Pigeon era and that’s unlikely.

James Hill, tipster

'It is unlikely – but it does not mean it is impossible'

My gut instinct is Constitution Hill won’t be beaten this season if he remains fit and firing.

Michael Buckley’s six-year-old has looked like an unstoppable train in equine form and it will take some performance to beat him. He posted a Racing Post Rating in last season’s Champion Hurdle of 177 and no horse has got within 6lb of that performance in the opening day Grade 1 in the last decade.

However, just because it is unlikely does not mean it is impossible and there are fair grounds to give Impaire Et Passe at least some chance of going close.

The New One (2013) and Faugheen (2014) dropped back from winning the Ballymore to being legitimate Champion Hurdle contenders the next season.

Impaire Et Passe clears the last under Paul Townend to win the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The New One ran to an RPR of 159 when winning the Ballymore and progressed to an RPR of 171 when an unlucky third in the Champion, while Faugheen went from 155 in the Ballymore to 170 when winning the two-mile championship contest.

Impaire Et Passe posted an RPR of 162 when winning the Ballymore and similar improvement to The New One and Faugheen would put him within touching distance of what Constitution Hill has achieved on the figures, yet the feeling remains the Nicky Henderson-trained superstar could still reach a higher ceiling if required to – and that’s a tantalising thought for everyone.

Matt Butler, reporter

'I expect Constitution Hill to remain unbeaten'

If Constitution Hill and Impaire Et Passe both maintain their unbeaten records until Cheltenham and clash in the Champion Hurdle it would possibly be the race of the season.

However, Michael Buckley and Nicky Henderson resisted a big temptation to go chasing and seem to have supreme confidence that Constitution Hill can go on to achieve things no other horse has over hurdles. He is unbeaten and I expect him to still be unbeaten by the end of this season.

Constitution Hill: a wide-margin winner of the 2023 Champion Hurdle Credit: Edward Whitaker

Impaire Et Passe is clearly a class act having stormed to the Ballymore in March, but maybe he will be seen at his best over that longer trip.

Willie Mullins couldn't break Constitution Hill's streak last season with State Man – who had mopped up in all of Ireland's top two-mile Grade 1s – and is Impaire Et Passe significantly better than his stablemate? Maybe, but as long as Constitution Hill stays injury-free I don't see anyone stopping him.

Liam Headd, reporter

