'There's nothing been done wrong from a riding perspective - he's given the odd bad ride but this is the nature of sport'

The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

All the evidence points to it not being an issue, all the evidence points to it being a level playing field. There are differences between horses and there are differences between trainers and that's what keeps this sport so interesting.

Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board chief executive Darragh O'Loughlin responds to trainer Luke Comer's three-year ban after his horses tested positive for anabolic steroids.

'It's a level playing field, but if you break the rules here we will catch you' - IHRB chief reacts to Luke Comer doping scandal

How strong the race was I don't know but I don't think he'll be going hurdling now! It was pretty stressful watching it then very emotional. He seemed to get a wonderful reception and the response we've had has been tremendous, there have been so many touching messages from friends and the public. The yard is buzzing this morning.

Alan King reacts to staying star Trueshan's bounce back to form with his Doncaster Cup triumph on Friday.

'For the first three-quarters of the race I was tearing my hair out!' - Alan King on Trueshan's emotional Doncaster Cup win

My daughter Sarah picked the jockey and said he was very good. I turned around and said to Sarah about two and a half furlongs out that she knew f**k all about jockeys as he looked like an old woman on him! In fairness, it wasn't his fault at all and there was nothing he could do.

Eddie Lynam discusses the unlikely success of Punk Poet at Laytown's annual beach meeting on Tuesday.

'It's just a magical place and I love it' - Ado McGuinness rescues racegoers on the beach yet again

There's nothing been done wrong from a riding perspective. There's no criticism from me on that stance. He's given some wonderful rides, he's given the odd bad ride but this is the nature of sport and if you're involved in sport, you know that this is going to happen. There's absolutely nothing more than that.

Kia Joorabchian explains his shock decision to sack Kevin Stott as retained rider for Amo Racing.

'If you're involved in sport, you know this is going to happen' - Kia Joorabchian on Kevin Stott sacking

KIa Joorabchian and Kevin Stott at the Curragh before their parting of ways Credit: Patrick McCann

Every Saturday he'd come on the gallops with me and Clifford [Baker, head lad] and on a Monday night he'd have a walk around the yard and see all the horses. Nearly every night coming home from the races he'd ring me for a chat, so all of that will be missed. All the success we have here is his legacy, it wouldn't have happened without him.

Paul Nicholls pays tribute to his late landlord and close friend Paul Barber as the champion trainer gears up for another jumps season.

'Team Ditcheat is flying' - Paul Nicholls believes next generation of stars could be his best yet

We will have 11 fixtures in 2024, not 12, and that's another financial blow – we're a resource that's almost getting to be underused and it has serious effects on the bottom line.

Fakenham's chief executive David Hunter expresses his frustration after the course lost its longstanding New Year's Day meeting for 2024.

'We feel very let down by the system' - Fakenham woe as track loses its New Year's Day fixture in 2024

He was my first Classic winner but to do it on home soil is great. I grew up on Osborne Lodge at the five-furlong pole, so it means a lot – it's what dreams are made of.

David Egan reflects on his first home victory at the Curragh as Eldar Eldarov lands the Irish St Leger.

Local boy David Egan lifts the mood on Eldar Eldarov as returning Kyprios is vanquished in Irish St Leger

They were really excited and a lot of them had never met a horse before, but there was an endless supply of polos to feed Remy with. Some of the shy children were a bit nervous but he let the children touch his nose – he stood there like a saint.

Group 1 sprinter Goldream meets schoolchildren in York as part of National Racehorse Week.

'He stood there like a saint' - Group 1-winning sprinter Goldream the perfect pupil as he leads school assembly in York

