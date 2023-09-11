'Team Ditcheat is flying' - Paul Nicholls believes next generation of stars could be his best yet

Paul Nicholls will unleash a new generation of horses he believes could rival any of those across his 32-year training career and reported his team were "flying" in preparation for the core jumps season.

In an exclusive insight into his plans Britain's champion trainer revealed how the likes of Grade 1 winners Bravesmansgame, Stage Star and Stay Away Fay will be campaigned.

But it is a burgeoning crop of youngsters who are getting Nicholls particularly excited off the back of a season in which he returned to the Cheltenham Festival winner's enclosure for the first time since 2020, accumulated a record prize-money haul in Britain of over £3.6 million and won the trainers' title for a 14th time.