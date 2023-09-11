Kevin Stott reveals end of Amo relationship after sacking by Kia Joorabchian

Kevin Stott will no longer be riding as retained jockey to Amo Racing after revealing he had been sacked by owner Kia Joorabchian in a text message on Monday.

Stott, who began working for Amo Racing at the start of March, has enjoyed considerable success for the increasingly powerful operation this year, most notably aboard Derby runner-up and King Edward VII Stakes winner King Of Steel .

However, Joorabchian was unhappy with Stott's ride aboard King Of Steel in Saturday's Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes, in which the pair finished fourth. Joorabchian said in an RTE interview that Stott had "made a couple of mistakes" on King Of Steel and that the Roger Varian-trained three-year-old "wasn't given the best chance to win" at Leopardstown.

Kevin Stott and owner Kia Joorabchian (right): partnership ended on Monday Credit: Mark Cranham

Speaking to the Racing Post on Monday, Stott said: "I was informed this morning that I will no longer be riding for Amo Racing. It was obviously very disappointing news but a reason for the decision was not given to me, so there isn't a lot I can say.

"I do want to thank Kia and all the Amo trainers for the opportunities given to me this year. There have been some incredible moments, one of them being riding Amo's first Group 1 winner.

"What has happened is disappointing but I'm still looking forward to the rest of the year and beyond."

Stott becomes the second jockey to leave the Amo job in controversial circumstances. Rossa Ryan announced he had split from Amo during last year's Ebor festival but that was refuted by Joorabchian, who only confirmed the termination of their association a number of days later. That relationship was revived this year when Ryan partnered 150-1 Amo second string Valiant Force to land Royal Ascot's Norfolk Stakes.

Kevin Stott celebrates a major Royal Ascot win on King Of Steel Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Stott, who rode as principal first-choice jockey for Kevin Ryan until opting to go freelance last October, helped Amo break its top-flight duck when Bucanero Fuerte won last month's Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

Bucanero Fuerte was a well-beaten third of four under Stott behind winner Henry Longfellow in Sunday's National Stakes at the Curragh.

The 29-year-old jockey notched other Pattern level victories for Amo this season in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes, Oak Tree Stakes and Craven Stakes, while he came within half a length of winning the Derby aboard King Of Steel, who followed his Royal Ascot triumph by finishing third in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Stott has ridden 81 winners in Britain this year and was on Sunday declared to ride one Amo-owned runner, Arizona Desert, at Leicester on Tuesday as well as a two-year-old maiden for Ryan. However, Arizona Desert was on Monday morning declared a non-runner with a bruised foot.

The Danish born rider, who enjoyed a career-best 116 winners in 2022, gained his first Group 1 success aboard the Ryan-trained Hello Youmzain in the 2020 Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

