Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland
premium

'It's a level playing field, but if you break the rules here we will catch you' - IHRB chief reacts to Luke Comer doping scandal

Luke Comer: has had his training licence suspended for three years
Luke Comer: licence suspended for three yearsCredit: Patrick McCann

The chief executive of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) insists racing in Ireland remains a level playing field despite the Luke Comer doping scandal sending shockwaves through the sport this week.

Darragh O'Loughlin paid tribute to his IHRB team for what he described as a "large, difficult and complex case" in which Comer had his training licence suspended for three years and was ordered to pay fines and costs of €840,754 after 12 of his horses tested positive for the anabolic steroids methandienone (MD) and methyltestosterone (MT). 

The case is one of the biggest doping scandals to hit Ireland but O'Loughlin was adamant the use of anabolic steroids is not the norm in Irish racing and said all the evidence, the best part of 6,000 samples each year, suggests the sport is a level playing field. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 15 September 2023Last updated 18:37, 15 September 2023
icon
more inIreland
more inIreland