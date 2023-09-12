Racing Post logo
'We feel very let down by the system' - Fakenham woe as track loses its New Year's Day fixture in 2024

Fakenham: will inspect on Saturday
Fakenham: losing New Year's Day card

Fakenham has been left frustrated and questioning the fixture allocation system after losing the New Year's Day meeting it has staged since 2009.

The fixture belongs to the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), but the track was asked to stage it 15 years ago to give a better geographical spread of meetings on January 1 and has successfully applied for it ever since.

It has become a key part of the track's programme, attracting its joint biggest crowd of the year, and was its first £100,000 raceday this year.

David CarrReporter
Published on 12 September 2023Last updated 13:00, 12 September 2023
