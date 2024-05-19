'You want your best trainers turning up with a few more horses, and I'd say that to his face; they need to get a shuffle on'
The best quotes in the racing world this week. . .
He's not grown much but he's filled out a lot. He's like a bull now and Tom [Marquand] said he's as good as he was in California, if not better
A bullish Mick Appleby hopes Big Evs is set for more high-profile success this year after his winning return at York
Big Evs 'as good, if not better' than last year as sprint star makes brilliant return to cement Royal Ascot aim
His trade and track craft was on a different level. When you were going around Folkestone or Brighton in one of those 16-runner races you had to know the track and have your tactics right – you couldn't just follow someone – and he was brilliant at knowing what to do
Seb Sanders pays tribute to Reg Akehurst following the trainer's death at the age of 94
'His trade and track craft was on a different level' - tributes paid to 'handicap king' Reg Akehurst after his death aged 94
Full credit to him because it's worked but you want your best trainers turning up with a few more horses, and I'd say that to his face, and whoever else; they need to get a shuffle on
Former Cheltenham boss Edward Gillespie challenges Paul Nicholls, and other British trainers, to saddle more of their best horses at the Cheltenham Festival
'Flat' Cheltenham needs dedicated festival boss and big changes to halt recent decline says former chief
He was a star and one of my favourite horses of all time. I absolutely loved riding him. I think he was the one I won most Grade 1s on and he was some horse. A star I will never forget
Paul Carberry pays tribute to Harchibald following the star hurdler's death at the age of 25
'He was an absolute star and I loved him' - Paul Carberry hails Harchibald following death of star hurdler
He's given me some of the best days of my career and I doubt I will ever have an association with a horse as good as him again
Patrick Mullins hails the brilliant Sharjah after he was retired at the age of 11
'I doubt I'll ever have an association with a horse as good as him again' - Patrick Mullins' tribute after Sharjah is retired
We moved a lot of our meetings outside of the window, we helped deliver that product and invested in it and some of the courses certainly feel like they've been stung at both ends
Small independent racecourse representative Jonjo Sanderson criticises the underpromotion of Premier meetings
Smaller courses say they are being 'stung at both ends' by Premier racing as stakeholders question new project
We discussed it at length when we talked about the Derby. Winning the Derby is of course everyone's dream, we all want to win it, but it takes a type
William Haggas is undecided on a tilt at the Derby with hugely impressive Dante winner Economics
'We all want to win the Derby, but it takes a type' - William Haggas not sold on Economics Epsom bid despite Dante demolition
Roger Varian reveals he no longer has horses owned by Amo Racing after King Of Steel departure
Mystik Dan denied second leg of Triple Crown as Seize The Grey triumphs in Preakness Stakes
- 'I probably treated him like too much of a god through the winter. Nothing about the run made any sense'
- 'Shishkin had his quirks which kept us on our feet and entertained us, but by and large his heart was in the right place'
- 'He's a great rider, and one of the best ever. There's no question he's up there with the likes of Ruby Walsh and AP McCoy now'
- 'There's been so many ups and so many downs, but I've got to the end of the ocean and walked on to the beach'
- 'The good thing about bad days is you always hope there will be some light at the end of the tunnel'
