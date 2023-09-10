St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov lands Irish equivalent as Kyprios finishes second on belated return

Last year's St Leger hero Eldar Eldarov was a runaway winner of the Irish equivalent as Kyprios became the latest hot favourite to be beaten at the Curragh on Sunday.

David Egan settled the Roger Varian-trained Eldar Eldarov behind the leader Yashin and asked his mount to quicken into the straight. He responded generously to establish a clear lead over his pursuers, with Kyprios unable to match his acceleration on his first start for 344 days, finishing three and a half lengths behind in second.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained stayer was sent off the 4-6 favourite for the 1m6f event on his first start since he won the Prix du Cadran despite veering across the track at Longchamp in October, and like Highfield Princess and Ylang Ylang before him on the card, he failed to justify his market position.

“It was a very smooth race," Egan told Racing TV. "He’s a horse who had been missing the break on his last couple of runs, so we did a little bit of gate work with him. We realised putting the blind on him and taking it off as the gates open was getting him to jump a lot sharper.

"It was pivotal getting that position that I wanted in second place, to take the race and go when I felt it was necessary. I had a lot of faith in my horse, he’s a Classic winner already and Royal Ascot winner. He hasn’t really got the rub of the green this year. I think this is his optimum trip.”

Eldar Eldarov: beat Kyprios by three and a half lengths Credit: Patrick McCann

It was Eldar Eldarov's first win of the year having finished second in the Yorkshire Cup in May and seventh in the Gold Cup at Ascot in June, seemingly failing to stay out the 2m4f trip, before his most recent fourth in the Goodwood Cup last month.

Betfair reacted by cutting Eldar Eldarov to 7-1 (from 14) for the Long Distance Cup on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot on October 21, while Kyprios is an unchanged 6-1 chance. Coltrane heads the market at 11-4.

