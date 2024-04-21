'There's been so many ups and so many downs, but I've got to the end of the ocean and walked on to the beach'

The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

I've been so, so lucky. It's been a rollercoaster, so many ups and so many downs, but I feel like I've got to the end of the ocean and walked on to the beach

Paddy Brennan reveals his retirement from his fine career in the saddle

'I'll cherish these days forever' - Paddy Brennan retires with Cheltenham winner

We've a bit to go yet and there's still a good bit of prize-money [to play for] but we're in pole position and it looks very good

Willie Mullins favourite to win the British trainers' championship after Macdermott lands the Scottish Grand National

Macdermott edges Scottish National thriller to put Willie Mullins in pole position for trainers' title

It's really sad, he was a lovely man and such an integral part in all of our lives. We started training for him in 2011 when we first moved to Lambourn and you could not find a nicer gentleman in the world

Jamie Snowden pays tribute to Sir Chips Keswick after his death aged 84

'You couldn't find a nicer gentleman in the world' - Jamie Snowden pays tribute to owner Sir Chips Keswick after death aged 84

There are various different reasons but our numbers are down and it's not making sense financially. You can't keep losing money year on year. I've also got young children and I want to have more time for them

Rose Dobbin speaks on her decision to quit training

'You can't keep losing money year on year' - Rose Dobbin to quit training after 15 years

The National was a great race. To have 21 finishers, no fallers, only four unseats, plus everyone back in one piece, was so important for the race, and I thought the whole meeting was fantastic

Nicky Henderson hails the changes made to the Grand National

'We always knew he had talent' - Nicky Henderson hails ex-inmate's Grand National win and outlines plans for Aintree stars

It's a different feeling passing the line in front in the National, it's unique. It all feels a bit surreal

Paul Townend revels in I Am Maximus's Grand National success

'It's a different feeling, it's unique, it's the Grand National' - Aintree hero I Am Maximus gets a huge homecoming welcome

She clearly has got the ability and it wasn't a fluke. I'm looking forward to some really big days next season. This is great though, I've owned horses since 2005 and it's cost me a fortune!

Owner Ian Gosden is already relishing what next season's campaign holds for star mare Golden Ace

'She's got one hell of an engine' - Grade 1s the aim for Golden Ace next season as she dazzles on Cheltenham return

