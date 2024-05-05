'Shishkin had his quirks which kept us on our feet and entertained us, but by and large his heart was in the right place'

The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

He was a really nice horse but a real character too, he wasn't straightforward but all in the nicest possible way. He had his quirks which kept us on our feet and entertained us, but by and large his heart was in the right place and he loved doing it

Nicky Henderson pays tribute to Shishkin after his star's death

I'm very proud of what we've achieved. We've had some wonderful days and a lot of near misses. I was maybe a better trainer of a second horse than I was a winner

Cheltenham Festival and Royal Ascot-winning trainer Paul Webber reflects on his career after handing in his licence

I just said if there's an engine inside him, we're away and thankfully there is. What an engine he's got and he's got class to burn

Jimmy Mangan hails Spillane's Tower after his win at the Punchestown festival

Where can you go for an €80,000 pot for horses with those ratings? There aren't any races for them with that prize fund. It would have been crazy not to target it

Tom Lacey's raid from Britain pays off as Tune In A Box wins the Full Circle Series final at Punchestown

Nobody gave us a chance. We almost felt beaten beforehand because people said the ground wasn't heavy enough for him and that he was up against good horses he couldn't beat

Owner-breeder Odette Fau revels in winning the Prix Ganay with Haya Zark

It's absolutely heartbreaking. He's been a horse of a lifetime for us at Cullentra and everyone is in bits over it. He's been unbelievable for us and we're all gutted

Gordon Elliott pays emotional tribute to Sire Du Berlais after his death

