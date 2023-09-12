'It's just a magical place and I love it' - Ado McGuinness rescues racegoers on the beach yet again

Ado McGuinness spends so much time on the beach these days that he could be mistaken for a lifeguard.
Okay, like myself, the washboard stomach might not be quite up to scratch, but he has certainly made a habit of rescuing racegoers at Laytown in recent years.
Last year the meeting began with a 20-1 shock, but McGuinness added a bit of decorum to proceedings by sending out winners at 7-4 and 5-2.
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Already a subscriber?Log in