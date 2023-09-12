'It's just a magical place and I love it' - Ado McGuinness rescues racegoers on the beach yet again

Ado McGuinness spends so much time on the beach these days that he could be mistaken for a lifeguard.

Okay, like myself, the washboard stomach might not be quite up to scratch, but he has certainly made a habit of rescuing racegoers at Laytown in recent years.

Last year the meeting began with a 20-1 shock, but McGuinness added a bit of decorum to proceedings by sending out winners at 7-4 and 5-2.