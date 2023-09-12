'He stood there like a saint' - Group 1-winning sprinter Goldream the perfect pupil as he leads school assembly in York

Royal Ascot and Group 1-winning sprinter Goldream was the model pupil when he starred in leading an assembly for 400 children at a school in York during celebrations for National Racehorse Week.

Now known as 'Remy', the 2015 King's Stand and Prix de l'Abbaye winner met pupils from Clifton Green Primary School on Monday morning. The 14-year-old is in retirement at racehorse rehoming charity New Beginnings, which is based 15 miles outside of York.

The children were able to feed him Polo mints as well as meet his partner, Poppy the pony, and were given a National Racehorse Week activity booklet with activities and information on thoroughbreds.

Goldream is an equine ambassador at York racecourse and its chief executive William Derby was on hand to help look after him, alongside New Beginnings' co-founder Kevin Atkinson.

"It was the most amazing day and Remy was an absolute star alongside Poppy," Derby said. "For some children it's their first days at school and they've met a Group 1-winning racehorse. They were amazed when we explained that he could run over 40mph.

"They were really excited and a lot of them had never met a horse before, but there was an endless supply of polos to feed Remy with. Some of the shy children were a bit nervous but he let the children touch his nose – he was stood there like a saint."

York chief executive William Derby (centre) helps children feed Goldream a Polo mint Credit: Hannah Ali/York Racecourse

He added: "When they were able to stroke his nose and pat his neck, you really hope it makes a connection and plants a seed for later life to love racehorses."

Goldream was also on show at the Knavesmire for their family raceday on Sunday, with fellow retired racehorse and Group 2 winner Nearly Caught . Alongside New Beginnings, York partnered with the Malton Open Day for those attending the training centre in the morning to go racing, with entrance included as part of the open day ticket purchase.

Goldream is set for a busy end to National Racehorse Week, which finishes on September 17, and will be part of New Beginnings' open day on Saturday.

Its co-founder Pam Atkinson said: "We've got big plans for Remy, or Goldream as racing fans may know him. We're at a care home today seeing the older generation and then we're doing a visit to a secure hospital on Thursday [Stockton Hall] before our open day.

"Around 160 people will be coming and for us it's all about showing how we support racehorses that have finished their career on the track.

"Horses just make you feel better and put a smile on your face. But it's about finding that next generation of horse and racehorse lovers and seeing them come through."

