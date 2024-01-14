The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

"I know how hard that first week is. I've ridden in big races, got married and done various other nerve-racking things, but the most nervous I've ever been was the minutes before that first dance. You're doing something you've only just learned and you're expected to be up to a high standard. Everyone's a critic, not just the judges."

Previous winner Nina Carberry offered her thoughts on Davy Russell's debut on Dancing with the Stars

'I might even fancy a little flutter on you myself' - judges impressed by Davy Russell's opening boogie on Dancing With The Stars

"The vets went to see him and said they'd never seen a recovery like it and, if we wished, then we could bring him back into training. Horses will always tell you what they want to do. We've been involved in enough horses over the years and he wanted to do this."

Co-owner Paul Dixon discussed the remarkable backstory of recent Wolverhampton winner A Pint Of Bear, who was seconds away from being euthanised but was saved and recovered sufficiently to return to training.

Miracle horse who was 'seconds away from being euthanised' wins at 16-1 after making astonishing recovery

"I think it's a joke to be honest. It's all right people saying to jockeys if you don’t want to go don't go, but there's a horse running I've won on the last twice and I can't really not go."

Robert Havlin was outspoken at Wolverhampton's Sunday evening meeting, the first in a trial of six fixtures to see if they can boost British racing's finances

Racegoers hail competitive card for first Sunday night fixture - but jockeys voice concerns on impact for stable staff

"It was bloody sore, it was like he'd been hit with a hammer, he was hit right in the bone in the middle of the leg, right in the cannon bone, and that's why he tripped. He's 100 per cent sound now, which is great."

Nicky Henderson offered his explanation for Shishkin's King George mishap and suggested his next target before the Cheltenham Festival

Gold Cup rivals Shishkin and Bravemansgame on potential collision course as trainers reveal same possible Newbury target

"I had to have an operation because they were frightened my leg would get poisoned as the gash was very deep. They put a moon boot on because they had to dress it every day. It was quite a bad break."

The remarkable Victor Thompson was back riding five lots on Wednesday, seven weeks after breaking his leg and just six days before his 81st birthday

Victor Thompson is back riding out seven weeks after breaking his leg Credit: Victor Thompson

Meet the 80-year-old trainer who rode for three miles with a broken leg - but is back in the saddle seven weeks later

"I've watched the race back a few times. When it actually happened, it was that quick I didn't have time to think about it; you're just very lucky they stay straight."

Joe Anderson reflected on the media frenzy that greeted his remarkable winning ride at Plumpton last Sunday

Joe Anderson's miracle ride starts media frenzy - and now he's got a big chance in the Lanzarote Hurdle

"He was a horse you wanted to get up for in the mornings; he was bright, intelligent and always looked like he loved his job. He was a joy to train in every way."

Ben Pauling was full of praise for Grand Annual winner Global Citizen after announcing his chaser's retirement

Ben Pauling pays tribute to retiring Cheltenham Festival winner Global Citizen, 'a horse you wanted to get up for in the mornings'

"I hope all owners, trainers and racecourses will encourage their MPs to attend this debate to highlight how damaging the proposed affordability checks will be to the racing industry and to those who enjoy a bet safely unless there is a rethink. This could be one of the last opportunities to influence the government's thinking on this issue and we must make the most of it."

Philip Davies was vocal about the need for racing's participants to urge their own MPs to attend February's affordability debate on February 26

Crucial affordability checks debate to take place on February 26

"He's quirky and whipped round this morning when a pheasant popped out the hedge. He nearly dropped me. He's a strong horse and not the easiest of rides – he has his own way."

Richard Hobson discussed his stable star Fugitif as he plots a route to the Ryanair

‘He’s like a heavyweight boxer now’ - Richard Hobson delighted with Fugitif progress and mulling route to Ryanair

"It's absolutely horrendous, he didn't deserve that. He just took a nasty fall at the last and broke his shoulder. He's been our stable star and it's just so upsetting. He's been huge, it'll leave a massive hole in the yard every day."

Laura Morgan struggled to fight the tears as she paid a heartfelt tribute to her stable star Notlongtillmay following his fatal fall at Kempton.



'He'll leave a massive hole in the yard' - Laura Morgan pays emotional tribute to Notlongtillmay moments after his fatal fall

Read these next:

'It would be nice to take Michael O'Leary's money!' - Banbridge slashed to 5-1 for Ryanair Chase after hard-fought win

'This is the best day of my career' - James Best hails Classic Chase family triumph on My Silver Lining

It's Tristan Durrell's day as young rider enjoys high-profile double including Lanzarote on 33-1 Jay Jay Reilly

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.