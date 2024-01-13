'He was bought to win a Gold Cup' - Paul Nicholls predicts big future for Kalif Du Berlais after stylish British debut win

Kalif Du Berlais , the horse bought to end owner John Hales's wait for a Cheltenham Gold Cup win, made a faultless debut in Britain in the 2m juvenile hurdle.

Kalif Du Berlais was a comprehensive winner of his only start at Compiegne, attracting plenty of interest as a result, with Hales managing to secure the purchase through bloodstock agent Anthony Bromley.

Now owned in partnership by Hales, Sir Alex Ferguson, Ged Mason and Fred Done, Kalif Du Berlais towered above his rivals in the paddock and never saw another runner on the track as he made all under Harry Cobden for a seven-and-a-half-length win.

"John wants to win a Gold Cup one day and that's why he was bought," said winning trainer Paul Nicholls. "Everyone knew about the horse but no-one seemed to be able to buy him but thankfully John did.

"He's a beautiful horse for the future and very much a chaser. He's never looked back from the minute he walked into the yard and he's gorgeous. We need to look after him and we will."

As a result, Nicholls said the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March was an unlikely target this year. "He's not a Triumph horse," the trainer added. "I've run Clan Des Obeaux and Frodon in the Triumph. They always finish in the middle of the pack and end up superstar chasers, so I don't see the point of running him in a Triumph. All options are open but I don't see him as a Triumph horse."

A delighted Hales added: "The Gold Cup is the one race I haven't won. The sire of this horse [Masked Marvel] has bred two French Gold Cup winners and this horse is beautiful. A big thank you to Anthony Bromley."

