The good thing about bad days is you always hope there will be some light at the end of the tunnel. In all those years there have been plenty of downs before the ups

Nicky Henderson reflects on the torrid time his yard went through after Sir Gino gave him a welcome Grade 1 success

'They might get to know each other' - impressive Sir Gino could be on collision course with stablemate Constitution Hill next season

Gerri Colombe is some horse, like a proper, proper horse. I genuinely thought he was beaten, but he's got the constitution of a lion

Brian Acheson was left struggling for words after Gerri Colombe's brave Aintree Bowl win

'We'll keep dreaming' - Gerri Colombe keeps Gold Cup ambition alive for Gordon Elliott in Bowl thriller

I jumped up on to the rafters. It tended to be all very strait-laced in those days. Nods and winks and people saying well done, but I changed that. We had some craic

Paul Carberry recalls the wild celebrations in the aftermath of Bobbyjo's 1999 Grand National win

Paul Carberry: 'I jumped up on to the rafters. It tended to be all very strait-laced in those days, but I changed that'

We're there with a chance,. We'll have to give it a good go so we might see you at Sandown, Perth, Ayr, or anywhere else!

Willie Mullins has his eyes on the British trainers' championship after a brilliant showing at the Grand National festival

'We might see you at Sandown, Perth, Ayr, or anywhere else!' - Willie Mullins gunning for trainers' title after Grand National win

Golden trio: Willie Mullins, JP McManus and Paul Townend with their Grand National trophies Credit: GROSSICK RACING

This is the best. My dad, nephew and cousin are here and my mum is watching at home, so it's special. I rode a Listed winner at Thurles during the winter and that gave me a buzz, but this tops it

Ciaran Gethings is thrilled after landing the Topham Chase on Arizona Cardinal

'This is the best' - joy for Ciaran Gethings as rider lands Topham barnstormer on Arizona Cardinal

Paddy was Mr Kilbeggan. It was his family, it was his life, it was his centrepiece. He loved it so much. Often he would do things that might not suit the industry but if it would suit Kilbeggan he would just do it

Fairyhouse's manager Peter Roe leads the tributes to Kilbeggan's equivalent Paddy Dunican after his death aged 61

Paddy Dunican, long-standing manager and passionate advocate of Kilbeggan racecourse, dies aged 61

It's definitely for Stefano. It's been a tough time for his family, and it's amazing to see them here. It must be very tough for them to be here, and they're here because I came

Andrea Atzeni dedicates his emotional Sydney Cup win on Circle Of Fire to Stefano Cherchi

'It's been a tough time for his family' - Andrea Atzeni dedicates emotional Sydney Cup success to Stefano Cherchi

