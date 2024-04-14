Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race22 MINS
07:30 Sha TinHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race22 MINS
07:30 Sha TinHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Quotes of the week

'The good thing about bad days is you always hope there will be some light at the end of the tunnel'

Nicky Henderson: saddles four runners in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury
Nicky Henderson: back among the big-race winners at AintreeCredit: Richard Heathcote

The good thing about bad days is you always hope there will be some light at the end of the tunnel. In all those years there have been plenty of downs before the ups
Nicky Henderson reflects on the torrid time his yard went through after Sir Gino gave him a welcome Grade 1 success

'They might get to know each other' - impressive Sir Gino could be on collision course with stablemate Constitution Hill next season 

Gerri Colombe is some horse, like a proper, proper horse. I genuinely thought he was beaten, but he's got the constitution of a lion
Brian Acheson was left struggling for words after Gerri Colombe's brave Aintree Bowl win

'We'll keep dreaming' - Gerri Colombe keeps Gold Cup ambition alive for Gordon Elliott in Bowl thriller 

I jumped up on to the rafters. It tended to be all very strait-laced in those days. Nods and winks and people saying well done, but I changed that. We had some craic
Paul Carberry recalls the wild celebrations in the aftermath of Bobbyjo's 1999 Grand National win

Paul Carberry: 'I jumped up on to the rafters. It tended to be all very strait-laced in those days, but I changed that' 

We're there with a chance,. We'll have to give it a good go so we might see you at Sandown, Perth, Ayr, or anywhere else!
Willie Mullins has his eyes on the British trainers' championship after a brilliant showing at the Grand National festival

'We might see you at Sandown, Perth, Ayr, or anywhere else!' - Willie Mullins gunning for trainers' title after Grand National win 

Willie Mullins, JP McManus and Paul Townend pose with their Grand National trophies
Golden trio: Willie Mullins, JP McManus and Paul Townend with their Grand National trophiesCredit: GROSSICK RACING

This is the best. My dad, nephew and cousin are here and my mum is watching at home, so it's special. I rode a Listed winner at Thurles during the winter and that gave me a buzz, but this tops it
Ciaran Gethings is thrilled after landing the Topham Chase on Arizona Cardinal

'This is the best' - joy for Ciaran Gethings as rider lands Topham barnstormer on Arizona Cardinal 

Paddy was Mr Kilbeggan. It was his family, it was his life, it was his centrepiece. He loved it so much. Often he would do things that might not suit the industry but if it would suit Kilbeggan he would just do it
Fairyhouse's manager Peter Roe leads the tributes to Kilbeggan's equivalent Paddy Dunican after his death aged 61

Paddy Dunican, long-standing manager and passionate advocate of Kilbeggan racecourse, dies aged 61 

It's definitely for Stefano. It's been a tough time for his family, and it's amazing to see them here. It must be very tough for them to be here, and they're here because I came
Andrea Atzeni dedicates his emotional Sydney Cup win on Circle Of Fire to Stefano Cherchi

'It's been a tough time for his family' - Andrea Atzeni dedicates emotional Sydney Cup success to Stefano Cherchi  

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Matt RennieReporter

Published on 14 April 2024inQuotes of the week

Last updated 07:00, 14 April 2024

iconCopy
more inQuotes of the week
more inQuotes of the week