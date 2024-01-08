Gold Cup rivals Shishkin and Bravemansgame on potential collision course as trainers reveal same possible Newbury target

Shishkin and Bravemansgame, Britain's two leading Gold Cup contenders, could be set for a surprise clash en route to the festival with the Denman Chase at Newbury under consideration for both chasers.

The two met in the King George at Kempton, but the outcome was far from conclusive when Shishkin unseated Nico de Boinville after jumping the second-last fence with a narrow lead from Bravemansgame, who was hampered in the incident and denied by a late surge from Hewick.

Nicky Henderson believes Shishkin would have won had he stayed upright and, despite failing to complete in two starts this season, the enigmatic ten-year-old is the only home challenger available at a single-figure price behind defending champion and warm favourite Galopin Des Champs and John Durkan winner Fastorslow for the Cheltenham Festival showpiece on March 15.