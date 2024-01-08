Gold Cup rivals Shishkin and Bravemansgame on potential collision course as trainers reveal same possible Newbury target
Shishkin and Bravemansgame, Britain's two leading Gold Cup contenders, could be set for a surprise clash en route to the festival with the Denman Chase at Newbury under consideration for both chasers.
The two met in the King George at Kempton, but the outcome was far from conclusive when Shishkin unseated Nico de Boinville after jumping the second-last fence with a narrow lead from Bravemansgame, who was hampered in the incident and denied by a late surge from Hewick.
Nicky Henderson believes Shishkin would have won had he stayed upright and, despite failing to complete in two starts this season, the enigmatic ten-year-old is the only home challenger available at a single-figure price behind defending champion and warm favourite Galopin Des Champs and John Durkan winner Fastorslow for the Cheltenham Festival showpiece on March 15.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 8 January 2024inBritain
Last updated 18:30, 8 January 2024
- Sunday evening racing: 'Every single member of staff I spoke to yesterday was working this morning'
- Bookmakers report encouraging start for first Sunday evening fixture - but more data is needed before drawing any conclusions
- Field sizes in Britain showed small recovery last year from 2022's historic low
- Sky Bet to remove best odds guaranteed concession for some customers
- Miracle horse who was 'seconds away from being euthanised' wins at 16-1 after making astonishing recovery
- Sunday evening racing: 'Every single member of staff I spoke to yesterday was working this morning'
- Bookmakers report encouraging start for first Sunday evening fixture - but more data is needed before drawing any conclusions
- Field sizes in Britain showed small recovery last year from 2022's historic low
- Sky Bet to remove best odds guaranteed concession for some customers
- Miracle horse who was 'seconds away from being euthanised' wins at 16-1 after making astonishing recovery