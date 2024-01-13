Banbridge slashed to 5-1 for Ryanair Chase after hard-fought Silviniaco Conti victory over Pic D'Orhy
- 1st4Banbridge3/1
- 2nd3Pic D'Orhyfav5/2
- 3rd2Janidil12/1
Banbridge held off Pic D'Orhy in a stellar finish to the Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton, a win that forced his odds to collapse to 5-1 for the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.
The front two served up a fascinating tussle in the home straight before a better jump from the Irish challenger at the final fence was enough to give him the advantage.
Betfair Sportsbook halved his price to 5-1 for the Ryanair after the Joseph O'Brien-trained chaser became the first Irish winner of the Grade 2 Silviniaco Conti.
He is now considered the main threat at the Cheltenham Festival to two-time Ryanair winner Allaho, who is as big as 11-4 following his defeat in the King George.
The eight-year-old was having his first start since striking in the Manifesto Novices' Chase at Aintree in April and this win took his record to four from five in Britain.
Edwardstone, the 5-2 joint-favourite with last year's winner Pic D'Orhy, disappointed in fourth, while Notlongtillmay took a heavy fall when in third position at the last.
Banbridge's victory was a first in Britain this season for O'Brien.
This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.
Published on 13 January 2024inReports
Last updated 14:36, 13 January 2024
