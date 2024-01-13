Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:07 Kempton

Banbridge slashed to 5-1 for Ryanair Chase after hard-fought Silviniaco Conti victory over Pic D'Orhy

Banbridge: Barry Orr's pick for the Turners Novices' Chase
Banbridge: successful at KemptonCredit: Alan Crowhurst / Getty Images
Play5 ran
14:07 Kempton2m 4½f Chase, Grade 2
Distance: 2m 4½fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Banbridge
    3/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Pic D'Orhy
    fav5/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Janidil
    12/1

Banbridge held off Pic D'Orhy in a stellar finish to the Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton, a win that forced his odds to collapse to 5-1 for the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

The front two served up a fascinating tussle in the home straight before a better jump from the Irish challenger at the final fence was enough to give him the advantage.

Betfair Sportsbook halved his price to 5-1 for the Ryanair after the Joseph O'Brien-trained chaser became the first Irish winner of the Grade 2 Silviniaco Conti.

He is now considered the main threat at the Cheltenham Festival to two-time Ryanair winner Allaho, who is as big as 11-4 following his defeat in the King George.

The eight-year-old was having his first start since striking in the Manifesto Novices' Chase at Aintree in April and this win took his record to four from five in Britain. 

Edwardstone, the 5-2 joint-favourite with last year's winner Pic D'Orhy, disappointed in fourth, while Notlongtillmay took a heavy fall when in third position at the last.

Banbridge's victory was a first in Britain this season for O'Brien.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

Read this next:

'He rode three lots this morning' - Nico de Boinville back 15 days after breaking collarbone 

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

James StevensWest Country correspondent

Published on 13 January 2024inReports

Last updated 14:36, 13 January 2024

icon
14:07 KemptonPlay
Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase (Grade 2) (GBB Race)5 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Banbridge
    3/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Pic D'Orhy
    fav5/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Janidil
    12/1
more inReports
more inReports