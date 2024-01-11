Joe Anderson's miracle ride starts media frenzy - and now he's got a big chance in the Lanzarote Hurdle
In-demand jockey Joe Anderson hopes he has "a good chance" of landing another big win on Saturday, six days after his improbable victory at Plumpton sparked a media frenzy.
The 5lb claimer is looking forward to the Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle at Kempton in which he will ride Mothill for Neil Mulholland, on whose Transmission he was virtually unseated before racing without irons and finally landing a £75,000 hurdle on Sunday.
Reflecting on the attention he received, the Liverpudlian said on Thursday: "I rode the wave for a bit but it's quietened down now. I've never seen anything like it. You see it happen but you never think it will happen to you.
