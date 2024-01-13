'He'll leave a massive hole in the yard' - Laura Morgan pays emotional tribute to Notlongtillmay moments after his fatal fall

Laura Morgan struggled to fight the tears as she paid a heartfelt tribute to her stable star Notlongtillmay following his fatal fall at Kempton.

The trainer asked ITV's on-course correspondent Alice Plunkett for the interview to inform viewers of the tragic news, and she was commended for her bravery as she described the emotions felt by her and her team at Foxfield Stud in Leicestershire. After the interview, Plunkett hugged Morgan in a moving moment.

Notlongtillmay had been by far the best horse in Morgan's 14-year training career. He joined the yard at the start of last season and won three handicaps before running a mighty second in the Turners Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. He filled the same spot in the prestigious Paddy Power Gold Cup in November.

Morgan told ITV Racing: "It's absolutely horrendous, he didn't deserve that. He just took a nasty fall at the last and broke his shoulder. He's been our stable star and it's just so upsetting. He's been huge, it'll leave a massive hole in the yard every day.

"He was such a character, we brought him here with a little pony called Ernie who always goes racing with him."

Notlongtillmay's death came shortly after the Morgan yard were celebrating a winner on terrestrial TV at Warwick with J'Ai Froid in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle.

ITV pundit Tom Scudamore said events highlighted the "rollercoaster of racing" as he hailed Morgan for speaking live.

He said: "I'm not sure I'd have the words to do what Laura's done. It shows so much bravery to do what she's done there. That's the rollercoaster of racing.

"She's given the horse everything. She's allowed him to have a shot at achieving immortality and he's taken her, and everyone involved with the horse, to places. It was down to the ability, skill and preparation of Laura and her team."

