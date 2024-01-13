'This is the best day of my career' - My Silver Lining fends off the fast-finishing Galia Des Liteaux to land Classic Chase

My Silver Lining denied Dan Skelton his seventh winner of the day after she prevailed in a battle with Galia Des Liteaux to win the Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase.

The eight-year-old produced a brave performance and held off the late charge of the Skelton-trained runner to strike by three-quarters of a length, providing a visibly emotional James Best with the highlight of his career.

"I wear my heart on my sleeve and I get very excited when days like this do happen," the jockey told ITV. "It's just absolutely magic because my mother-in-law owns this mare, my wife and two boys have come with us today and it means the absolute world.

"She's just a superstar, she doesn't know how to give in. She's as tough as they come and I'm very grateful to Emma Lavelle, she had her spot on for today, this is what dreams are made of.

"I have to say this is the best day of my career. Obviously it's more sentimental as it's a family horse. I've been very fortunate and grateful to have some wonderful days in my career, but it's not easy this game, and just when you needed a horse to come along, she has."

The win was the fifth success for Celia Djivanovic's mare and her second of the season, having delivered another bold jumping effort to win at Wincanton on her seasonal debut.

She was one of three mares to finish in the top four of Warwick's feature £100,000 contest, with the gelding Guetapan Collonges and Credo finishing 12 lengths behind the first two home.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.