Meet the 80-year-old trainer who rode for three miles with a broken leg - but is back in the saddle seven weeks later

They breed them tough in Northumberland. The remarkable Victor Thompson was back riding five lots on Wednesday, seven weeks after breaking his leg and just six days before his 81st birthday.

He also suffered a serious gash when kicked by another horse, although he insisted on riding through the pain barrier and finishing work before seeking medical attention.

"I've been in the wars a bit," admitted Thompson, who trains nine horses a mile from the beach near Alnwick and also farms and builds houses. "We were just going on to the gallops. A girl was riding a horse that kicks, it let fly and got me in the leg.