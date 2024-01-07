Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Racegoers hail competitive card for first Sunday night fixture - but jockeys voice concerns on impact for stable staff

Jockeys head out for the opening race on the first Sunday evening all-weather fixture at Wolverhampton
Jockeys head out for the opening race on the first Sunday evening all-weather fixture at WolverhamptonCredit: Steve Davies

The first in a series of six Sunday evening all-weather meetings took place at Wolverhampton, with the trial aimed at driving and capturing additional betting revenue receiving a mixed reaction from those on course.

Prize-money had been boosted to a minimum of £15,000 per race, with most contests worth at least three times the minimum value for the grade.

That led to seven of the eight races attracting maximum fields at the declaration stage but concerns remain over the impact of Sunday evening racing on participant welfare.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Jack HaynesReporter

Published on 7 January 2024inBritain

Last updated 20:18, 7 January 2024

icon
more inBritain
more inBritain