Racegoers hail competitive card for first Sunday night fixture - but jockeys voice concerns on impact for stable staff

The first in a series of six Sunday evening all-weather meetings took place at Wolverhampton, with the trial aimed at driving and capturing additional betting revenue receiving a mixed reaction from those on course.

Prize-money had been boosted to a minimum of £15,000 per race, with most contests worth at least three times the minimum value for the grade.

That led to seven of the eight races attracting maximum fields at the declaration stage but concerns remain over the impact of Sunday evening racing on participant welfare.