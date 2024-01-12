Crucial affordability checks debate to take place on February 26

Jockey Club chief executive Nevin Truesdale has praised the industry-wide support of the petition aimed at stopping the implementation of financial checks, which is now set to be debated on February 26.

The petitions committee, a body made up of 11 backbench MPs from government and opposition parties, this week considered the petition, which passed 100,000 signatures on November 28.

As is typically the case with petitions, the debate is likely to be conducted not in the House of Commons chamber but in Westminster Hall, with the government sending a minister to provide an official response.



Debates conducted in Westminster Hall are open to the public, and Monday sessions usually begin at 4.30pm and can run for a maximum of three hours.

Truesdale said: "We are pleased that the petitions committee has recognised the strength of feeling on this matter and that the parliamentary debate we are seeking has been granted. This is another great example of what the industry and its supporters can achieve when everyone works together.

"We are sure that solutions can be found to address instances of problem gambling while not allowing blanket affordability checks inadvertently to harm racing’s financial ecosystem."

According to industry estimates, British racing could lose in the region of £250 million in potential revenue over the next five years due to affordability checks.

Julie Harrington, chief executive of the British Horseracing Authority, said: “We are pleased that the important issue of affordability checks will now be subjected to proper levels of parliamentary scrutiny.

“The fact that our survey reached the required 100,000 signatures threshold in just 27 days is powerful testament to the strength of feeling shared by bettors over the proposed checks. This has today been recognised by the petitions committee.

“No other form of leisure activity is subjected to the kinds of restrictions being proposed by the government and so it is right that MPs have the chance to forensically debate this issue.

“The BHA and other racing stakeholders will work with MPs on both sides of the house to ensure the views of British racing and those who bet on the sport are properly represented within the debate.

“While we support the need to protect individuals from the risk of gambling-related harm, it remains the case that millions of people enjoy betting on horseracing without suffering any ill effects.

“The BHA will therefore continue to push for changes to the Gambling Commission’s proposals on affordability checks to protect the sport’s financial future and limit the impact on racing bettors.”

Philip Davies MP has urged the sport's participants to encourage their MPs to attend the debate and praised the industry for backing the petition.

Davies said: "I'm delighted the petitions committee has now scheduled this debate. Nevin Truesdale should be commended for starting the petition and the Racing Post and the racing industry as a whole should be congratulated for working together to reach the 100,000 threshold for a debate in the House of Commons.

“I hope all owners, trainers and racecourses will encourage their MPs to attend this debate to highlight how damaging the proposed affordability checks will be to the racing industry and to those who enjoy a bet safely unless there is a rethink. This could be one of the last opportunities to influence the government’s thinking on this issue and we must make the most of it.

“I know the government don’t want to do anything to damage the racing industry and so we must ensure through this debate that they don’t.”

