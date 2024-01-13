Britain
premium
‘He’s like a heavyweight boxer now’ - Richard Hobson delighted with Fugitif progress and mulling route to Ryanair
Fugitif: won the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham last monthCredit: John Grossick Racing
Richard Hobson believes December Gold Cup winner Fugitif is improving all the time and should not be dismissed if taking his chance in the Ryanair in March.
Fugitif featured among 32 entries for the Ryanair last week and has form figures of 22241 over fences at Cheltenham.
He finished second to Seddon in the Plate at last season’s festival and recorded a career-best Racing Post Rating of 162 when beating Il Ridoto by a short-head in the 2m4½f handicap chase last month.
