Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

‘He’s like a heavyweight boxer now’ - Richard Hobson delighted with Fugitif progress and mulling route to Ryanair

Fugitif: winner of the December Gold Cup
Fugitif: won the December Gold Cup at Cheltenham last monthCredit: John Grossick Racing

Richard Hobson believes December Gold Cup winner Fugitif is improving all the time and should not be dismissed if taking his chance in the Ryanair in March.

Fugitif featured among 32 entries for the Ryanair last week and has form figures of 22241 over fences at Cheltenham.

He finished second to Seddon in the Plate at last season’s festival and recorded a career-best Racing Post Rating of 162 when beating Il Ridoto by a short-head in the 2m4½f handicap chase last month.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Jack HaynesReporter

Published on 13 January 2024inBritain

Last updated 17:27, 13 January 2024

icon
more inBritain
more inBritain