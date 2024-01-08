'I might even fancy a little flutter on you myself' - judges impressed by Davy Russell's opening boogie on Dancing With The Stars

Davy Russell's last dance in the Grand National saw him hit the deck at the very first fence on Galvin, but he won't be suffering a similar fate on the hit TV show Dancing with the Stars judging by his polished paso doble on night one.

In fact, so impressive was his opening boogie that head judge Brian Redmond even tipped him for outright success in the series. Russell was left unchanged at 12-1 with Ladbrokes to lift the glitterball trophy after scoring 19 points out of a possible 30.

The judges joked that there were times when Russell didn't know where he was going, and Arthur Gourounlian said he looked like he was walking into a Tesco at one stage, but admitted he was "shocked" by the drama Russell brought to the performance.

Russell and drama in the same sentence? Surely not!

Redmond was pleasantly surprised by what he saw and said if Russell started walking into Tesco with a bit more swagger and confidence, he "might fancy a little flutter" himself.

Davy Russell: left unchanged at 12-1 with Ladbrokes to lift the glitterball trophy Credit: Kyran O'Brien

He added: "Davy, the last time we had a jockey on this show, Nina Carberry went on to lift the glitterball trophy. They are some pretty big riding boots to fill but, but do you know what, I think that was as good, if not better, than Nina was in her first performance."

So then, what did the 2022 champion make of Russell's opening salvo?

"I thought Davy was good," said Carberry, when asked to critique Russell's performance. "There was a really high standard this year and he didn't look out of place at all so that is a big positive.

"I know how hard that first week is. I've ridden in big races, got married and done various other nerve-racking things, but the most nervous I've ever been was the minutes before that first dance. You're doing something you've only just learned and you're expected to be up to a high standard. Everyone's a critic, not just the judges.

"The one thing I will say is that it's one of the best things you can do after retirement as it gives you a great buzz, it really does. I loved it."

Nina Carberry: 2022 winner gave her view on Davy Russell's opening performance Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

In the build-up to his first dance, Russell said "people know me as a two-time Grand National winner on Tiger Roll, but that's about to change."

He played down his dancing skills by adding: "I'm my partner's worst nightmare as my dancing ability and knowledge is zero. And I mean zero. I just hope she's a patient lady."

Russell's partner is Kylee Vincent, last year's finalist, and they danced to Crazy Horses by The Osmonds, although it was anything but a nightmare as Russell looked very accomplished on the dance floor and his 19-point tally put him joint-fifth on the leaderboard.

RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs the World winner Blu Hydrangea and new pro dancer Simone Arena topped the scoring on night one after their cha-cha-cha earned them 24 points.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: "Davy is still unchanged with us at 12-1 and there's still plenty ahead of him in the betting. Only Eileen Dunne and Rory Cowen are bigger than him at the moment.

"We have seen some support for him, but David Whelan was the standout act so he will need to pull something special out of the bag if he's to rival him."

It's a challenge Russell is relishing as the former champion jockey looks like he will find plenty for pressure.

He said: "There is so much work to do. This is the complete opposite to what I'm used to, but we're ready for it."

The first elimination is next Sunday night on RTE, but unlike Galvin in the Grand National, it is hard to see Russell coming down at the opening obstacle.

