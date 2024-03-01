Monbeg Genius goes on trial for the Grand National in Britain's answer to the Bobbyjo Chase

The Premier Chase is a good example of how trials are shaped by stories. Of the 70 runners in this race since 2010, more than a quarter of them have gone on to run in the same spring's Grand National. Two of them have won. Yet it is still seen as a weak Aintree trial. A skilled marketeer could paint the Premier Chase as the British answer to last weekend's Bobbyjo.

This year's Aintree focus is easy. Only Monbeg Genius holds a Grand National entry. It is partly because he is one of Britain's best National hopes that he has been put in as favourite here. His market position suggests punters have learned a lesson, too.

Three years ago, another Jonjo O'Neill-trained National hopeful turned up here. Having been well backed on the day, Cloth Cap made a mockery of being seemingly badly in at the weights. He dotted up and went off 11-2 favourite at Aintree.

Monbeg Genius does not have to improve as much as Cloth Cap did. Were this race a handicap, he would be getting weight from Aye Right (5lb) and Minella Drama (7lb). Justifying Monbeg Genius's price does require downplaying both of those horse's chances.

Aye Right is 11 and does not hit the line as hard as he did in his youth, but Racing Post Ratings this season of 157, 150 and 159 show a horse with plenty left to give. Minella Drama can match that level from his Old Roan second, and he was third in the Melling Chase before that. His two runs since can be explained. His Ascot flop led to quick-fire wind surgery and his run at Aintree less than a month later came in hock-deep ground.

You imagine that come what may in this race, Minella Drama will head back to Aintree. If Monbeg Genius does not manage to consecrate the Kelso-Aintree link this year, hopefully he can.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

O'Neill: this is his National prep and I want to see him run well

Jonjo O’Neill believes the bet365 Premier Chase is "a very open race" but is hoping to take encouragement from Monbeg Genius’s run on his final outing before the Grand National.

The eight-year-old was last seen finishing third in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in December – matching his Racing Post Rating of 152 when filling the same spot behind Corach Rambler and Fastorslow in the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last season.

Monbeg Genius is a 16-1 chance for the Randox Grand National at Aintree on April 13, and O’Neill believes this Listed chase fits perfectly into his schedule.

O’Neill said: “I’m very happy with him and this is his prep for the National. It fits well time-wise and is a race we have used in the past. It’s a very open race, but I want to see him run well."

Ballabriggs finished second in the Premier Chase for Donald McCain, trainer of Minella Drama, before winning the Grand National in 2011, while Auroras Encore was a well-beaten fifth at Kelso on his final run before landing the Aintree showpiece at 66-1 in 2013. The 2015 Grand National hero Many Clouds won this race the following season.

What they say

Olly Murphy, trainer of Thunder Rock

It was a positive run at Musselburgh where he didn’t quite handle the track. I’m a little dubious as to whether he will stay this trip, but he’s in good order and if he does stay he would hopefully have a nice chance.

Harriet Graham, joint-trainer of Aye Right

He likes the track and we’re quite hopeful.

Aye Right: performing to a high level at the age of 11 Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Nick Alexander, trainer of Elvis Mail

He loves the track, and while he’s a bit wrong at the weights with some of his rivals there isn't an awful lot between them. I prefer a smaller field for him rather than carrying hefty weights in a big-field handicap.

Jamie Insole, joint-trainer of La Renommee

She’s run really well behind two Irish horses who are prominent in the Mares’ Chase betting the last twice. She’s come out of her last race very well but wouldn’t want the ground to go too soft.

Reporting by Jack Haynes

