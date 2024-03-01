'He would seem to have a proper chance' - analysis and trainer quotes for the Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury

A £40,000 boost in prize-money for the Greatwood Gold Cup has made for one of the most competitive runnings in recent years. The lack of big names is a red herring. This is not only a race full of young chasers, it is the first field since 2012 to not contain a veteran. They are also unexposed. The nine runners average eight previous runs over fences.

The least exposed is Highstakesplayer , who has had the minimum number of runs to qualify for Premier handicaps. He is not a novice, though, as he missed 15 months before his recent return to action at Kempton. A win over 3m there took his record over fences to three from three. Dropping back in trip will be no problem, as sectionals from last month's run show the emphasis was firmly on speed.

His main rivals in the betting are novices. Kandoo Kid has more to prove after a poor run in the Great Yorkshire Chase, but has strong course form. Grandeur D'Ame handles deep ground particularly well and has already run with credit in a Premier handicap. He looked a little caught on the hop in the December Gold Cup, which was furiously run.

It says something that the most recent winners of the Old Roan (Jetoile) and Topham (Bill Baxter) are in the bottom half of the betting. You could make a case for both, as well as Gustavian and Heltenham if they can keep the mistakes down. The two not yet mentioned would be ahead on a personal shortlist.

Gemirande was second in this race last year. He has been seen just once since when recording a career-best on Racing Post Ratings last April. There must have been some issues to delay his return this long, but two Cheltenham Festival entries are a vote of confidence. Recent signs are that Venetia Williams might be shaking off a quiet spell in the second half of February, and she regularly has her horses ready to go off long absences.

Sir Psycho is the third novice in the field yet is a much bigger price than the others. He is a player on his early runs this season, particularly when he won at Ascot ahead of placed horses who both won their next start. He was beaten at odds-on in bad ground at Exeter two starts ago, and unseated at the first last time.

Those forgivable efforts have put enough distance between this race and the Ascot run on which Sir Psycho would deserve to be a market prinicipal.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

RP Recommends: how to bet on the Greatwood Gold Cup

By Tom Park, audience editor

The Greatwood Gold Cup looks a competitive affair so take advantage of Sky Bet's four each-way places, particularly as there are only nine runners. Do be aware, especially given the heavy going, that there needs to be eight runners in order for the four places to be paid out.

If taking advantage of Sky Bet's each-way terms it is worth checking what price other firms are too as it often pays to take SP – particularly close to the off – as Sky Bet are known to be, often significantly, shorter than others in their enhanced races.

What they say

Warren Greatrex, trainer of Bill Baxter

The key to him is the ground and all this rain they've had will suit as he likes a proper slog. He's not been running badly, but two and a half miles round there should play to his strengths.

Alan King, trainer of Grandeur D'Ame

I'd been looking forward to running him in on Trials day only for him to unseat Tom Bellamy at the first fence. There's nothing wrong with his jumping – if anything, he took the fence too well and pitched on landing. This race has been the plan ever since. He has to go left-handed and this looks ideal.

Anthony Honeyball, trainer of Gustavian

He unseated at the second last time but then went on to jump the other fences perfectly, which is encouraging. Two and a half miles on soft to heavy ground is probably be his optimum as three miles stretches him under those conditions.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Heltenham

He ran very well last week and we expect the track and ground to be even more suitable for him here. I'm delighted they've had a rainy week.

Tom Lacey, trainer of Highstakesplayer

There's always a concern when they win after 18 months off and then go back to the well just three weeks later, but he would seem to have a proper chance. It's the softest ground he's encountered but he's back in trip, which should help.

Reporting by David Milnes

