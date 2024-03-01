'We're thinking of Fairyhouse for him' - Ash Tree Meadow skips Cheltenham in favour of home campaign

Ash Tree Meadow has an entry in both the Ryanair Chase and the TrustATrader Plate at Cheltenham, but Gordon Elliott will instead keep his Galway Plate winner at home for the spring festivals in Ireland with a crack at the Irish Grand National on his radar.

Aintree specialist Any Second Now has won two of the last three runnings of the Grade 2 BoyleSports Webster Cup Chase, but he is not among the quintet declared this time around as Ash Tree Meadow faces the returning Journey With Me , who has not been seen since last year's Punchestown festival.

Journey With Me was sent off 9-4 favourite to win the Grade 1 Champion Novice Chase that day, but took a crashing fall five fences from home. He has a 312-day absence to defy here, but has won first time out for two of the last three seasons so goes well fresh.

Ash Tree Meadow found two miles around Naas last Sunday too sharp, but he is turned out again quickly in an attempt to give Elliott his second win in the race, seven years on from his sole success with A Toi Phil.

Elliott said: "Ash Tree Meadow won't be going to Cheltenham. We'll keep him here for the spring festivals and have a look at Fairyhouse and Punchestown for him. He's a nice horse who I've always liked, and this looked like a nice race for him."

On his other representative Andy Dufresne , the trainer added: "He's obviously been very disappointing and it would be nice if he could start to show some of his old spark, but he looks up against it."

The Grade 3 Flyingbolt Novice Chase (3.48 ) sees a rematch between Spillane's Tower and Bloody Destiny .

The pair clashed in a Grade 3 over 2m3½f at Punchestown last time when Spillane's Tower defied an in-running high of 84-1 on Betfair to mow down the front-running Blood Destiny, who hit a low of 1-20 when looking to have the race in the bag turning for home.

A different day, a different track and a different trip here, though, and Paul Townend thinks Blood Destiny will be able to get revenge on Spillane's Tower.

Townend said in his Ladbrokes blog: "He was turned over at Punchestown, but that was over two and a half miles on soft ground. He is back to two miles here and is 3lb better off than Spillane's Tower.

"His jumping has been very good and his form with Heart Wood looks strong now, with Heart Wood bolting up in the valuable handicap chase at Leopardstown at the Dublin Racing Festival. He didn't run badly the last day, he just got beat. He drops back to two miles, his jumping has been very good, and I think he can reverse the form."

