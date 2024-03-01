Nicky Henderson admits ground is a key factor for 'very good mare' Under Control - key quotes for the Morebattle Hurdle

Nicky Henderson has warned the ground is a key factor for Under Control’s Morebattle Hurdle bid, with the Seven Barrows trainer making the trip to Kelso and keen not to see too much rain.

The talented mare could earn a £100,000 bonus if successful in this bet365-sponsored 2m handicap and at the Cheltenham Festival – a feat achieved by owner JP McManus with Plate scorer The Shunter in 2021.

Under Control is a 10-1 shot for the County Hurdle and Henderson does not disguise his belief in the five-year-old.

The trainer, who last won the Morebattle Hurdle with We Have A Dream in 2019, said: “She has a lot of weight, but the most important thing is the ground and I’m pleased they had a dry night on Thursday. Better ground will help and we took her out of the Betfair Hurdle because of the testing conditions.

“She’s a very good mare and I’ve always thought a lot of her. I’ve no idea what happened when she ran in the Gerry Feilden and no-one will ever know, but she ran well at Doncaster last time and is in fine order. There’s cracking prize-money for this race and the whole card, and it will be great to head up there and support the track.”

RP Recommends: how to bet on the Morebattle Hurdle

By Tom Park, audience editor

Sponsors bet365 have matched Sky Bet and William Hill in offering six places for this competitive handicap, but what sets bet365 apart is the fact that they also offer best odds guaranteed from 8am and from 10am will offer a price-match promise for the race, meaning they won't be beaten on price with selected bookmakers.

These offers are to benefit most punters, whether you are backing one of the fancied runners in a single, or whether you are backing each-way.

Lee out to extend purple patch

Kerry Lee is top of the hot trainers’ list with a fantastic 80 per cent strike-rate (4-5) in the past fortnight, and she saddles the progressive Black Hawk Eagle in this £120,000 contest, Scotland’s most valuable hurdle race.

The Herefordshire trainer has a 2-3 record at Kelso, winning the Premier Novices’ Hurdle with Nemean Lion on this card last season, and Black Hawk Eagle appears a leading candidate on the back of two wins from his first three starts for new connections.

Kerry Lee: operating at an 80 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com'/photos)

Lee said: “The horses are running really well and we’re enjoying a purple patch. This is a big step up in grade for Black Hawk Eagle but he’s entitled to be here and has a nice weight. He’s doing everything right and I feel like he’s thriving.

“He’s owned by a syndicate, including several first-time owners, so they’re having the time of their lives and it’s great to have a go at a big race like this.”

What they say

Sandy Thomson, trainer of Benson and Bass Rock

Benson showed at Musselburgh two starts ago he can carry plenty of weight, and while this is more competitive, I’m hopeful he goes there with every chance. He’s in great form and we know a bit more about him a year on from winning this race. Bass Rock is on a bit of a retrieval mission and needs better ground. I’m hoping he can show some of his old sparkle.

Jonjo O’Neill, trainer of Anyharminasking

He’s in good form and is entitled to take his chance. He might be in the handicapper’s grip, but I’m happy with him.

Jimmy Moffatt, trainer of Bingoo

He’s in good shape and is super consistent so will run his race. A strong gallop will suit and it’s worth a go with the fantastic prize-money on offer.

Jamie Insole, joint-trainer of Rewired

He’s very consistent and goes there in really good form. There’s a bit of a mixed forecast and we wouldn’t want the ground to get too soft.

Brian Ellison, trainer of Salsada

We’ve had a bit of a nightmare getting her to the track – she kicked a rail before being withdrawn at Huntingdon, and had a foot abscess before an intended run at Ascot. I wouldn’t want the ground to get too much softer. She’s done plenty of work and is in every bit as good a form as when she returned at Doncaster last season.

Salsada: finished second to Epatante at Doncaster last season Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Nick Alexander, trainer of Ginger Mail

He likes the track and prefers better ground. It’s a supremely competitive race, but I’m hopeful he has a little outside each-way chance.

Lucinda Russell, trainer of Caithness

He’s made rapid progress this season. It’s a very big ask, but he’s a course-and-distance winner and wouldn’t be without an each-way chance.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Skycutter

He goes there with a chance. He won’t mind the good to soft ground and we don’t expect the track to be an issue.

Ewan Whillans, trainer of Cracking Rhapsody

He’s still a novice so it’s a big ask, but it’s a nice race to have a crack at. There’s definitely more to come from him and he should be suited by this slightly better ground.

Read our Saturday previews:

1.55 Newbury: 'He would seem to have a proper chance' - analysis and trainer quotes for the Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury

2.17 Kelso: 'He's been aimed at this race for a long time' - analysis and quotes for Kelso's Premier Novices' Hurdle

3.25 Kelso: Monbeg Genius goes on trial for the Grand National in Britain's answer to the Bobbyjo Chase

3.40 Doncaster: 'This race has been the plan for some time' - who fancies their Grimthorpe Chase chances?

4.23 Navan: 'We're thinking of Fairyhouse for him' - Ash Tree Meadow skips Cheltenham in favour of home campaign

Meydan: Charlie Appleby out in force on Super Saturday as Castle Way returns in Dubai City of Gold

Nicky Henderson sets sights on valuable Kelso prizes as he bids to put dreadful week behind him

'I fancy him strongly' - who are our panel of experts siding with this weekend?

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.