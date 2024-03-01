'This race has been the plan for some time' - who fancies their Grimthorpe Chase chances?

The Grimthorpe is a common gateway to the spring. This was advertised again last year when surprise winner Moroder went on to finish second in the bet365 Gold Cup.

Like many races at Doncaster, the Grimthorpe gets a lot of its patronage from the promise of decent ground. Recent history shows such conditions are far from guaranteed on this card.

Furthermore, at the last meeting at Doncaster a week last Wednesday, the pre-race GoingStick reading was 5.9. After the first race, the description changed to heavy. The reading on Friday was 6.0, so there should be some wariness about the official description of good to soft, soft in places.

Note also that low sun has been cited as a potential issue today. In December, similar issues meant all fences in the home straight were omitted.

It is difficult to legislate for omitted obstacles and a fool's errand anyway. But it is hard not to start imagining the races topweight Does He Know might have won had there not been fences in the way. He has been running against Gold Cup horses of late, so this is a drop in class.

Undersupervision: has been freshened up for this race Credit: Tim Goode (Getty Images)

Similarly, course specialist Undersupervision would not worry about a few missed fences. He made plenty of mistakes in the Becher last time. He has since been freshened up for this race, which he won in 2022 and finished a neck off Moroder last year.

It didn't seem to matter what was in Some Scope's way for his last two wins at lower levels. Here in January especially, he passed the whole field from five out and did so with rare ease. Visually, it looked like a pace collapse, but times suggested it was not quite as pronounced as it looked, especially considering Some Scope was eased heavily in the last 50 yards.

There is always a degree of the unknown about a horse like Some Scope stepping up to take on smart animals. He is so progressive that it is hard to argue with him as favourite. Although his form is generally on better ground, his pedigree is dominated by soft-ground horses and he is demonstrably not just a spring horse.

The Grimthorpe being what it is, many of his rivals fall into that category, and there remains a bit of doubt to whether they will get conditions to suit.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Richard Hobson, trainer of Some Scope and Docpickedme

Some Scope has a great staying pedigree and likes to come from off the pace and just keeps finding. He's the sort of horse you need to take us to the big Saturday races, and he's another who we've kept hold of as we couldn't sell him as young horse, since when all he's done is improve. The owners want to run Docpickedme but he might be found out by going three and a quarter miles. He won well at Wetherby last time, since when we've had his wind done.

Kim Bailey, trainer of Does He Know

We're putting cheekpieces on him for the first time, not that he's ungenuine, it's just to try something different. He's been running perfectly respectably in better races than this and has come down a few pounds, so hopefully he can run well.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Ashtown Lad and Hidden Heroics

Ashtown Lad has not had an easy season during which time he's not been at his best. It seems like we're getting there and hopefully he can show us something. Hidden Heroics is well but I feel the handicapper has him high enough for a race like this.

Nick Kent, trainer of Erne River

We wouldn't want too much more rain for him as the extra two furlongs is a bit of a question mark, but hopefully he should be okay. He ran well in the Great Yorkshire last time after which this was the obvious race.

Lydia Richards, trainer of Certainly Red

He's been running consistently well and deserves to take his chance, although we wouldn't want too much more rain. If it stays good to soft, soft in places, we may be in business.

Willy Twiston-Davies, assistant to Nigel, trainer of Undersupervision

This race has been the plan for some time and he's had a glint in his eye at home of late, so we're expecting a nice run. The team are in good form and we couldn't be happier with him.

Iain Jardine, trainer of Half Shot

Hopefully, they have decent ground as he doesn't enjoy it bottomless. He was too keen last time, so hopefully he can settle into a good rhythm this time round.

Reporting by David Milnes

