Charlie Appleby out in force on Super Saturday as Castle Way returns in Dubai City of Gold

Charlie Appleby's relentless march towards the Dubai World Cup meeting continues on Super Saturday at Meydan, where he fields several Group 1 aspirants.

Godolphin's leading trainer endured a quiet European season with several of his big guns retiring, but has dominated the Dubai Carnival, winning 21 of the 31 races in which he has had a runner, and nine out of the ten Pattern races on turf.

The build-up to Meydan's lucrative meeting comes alongside the news that a redundancy process is under way at Saeed bin Suroor's Godolphin Stables in Newmarket, with that training operation set to be streamlined.

While Bin Suroor will not be represented on Saturday, it will be another key fixture for Appleby. He saddles eight runners, including three in the Group 2 Dubai City of Gold (1.50 ), one of them last year's Bahrain Trophy scorer Castle Way.

The four-year-old was last seen finishing second to subsequent St Leger hero Continuous in the Great Voltigeur at York in August. He has since been gelded and Appleby identified him as his standout chance in the 1m4f contest.

He said: “Castle Way is probably the horse out of my three with the most scope to progress throughout the season. He ended his three-year-old campaign with a couple of strong efforts and is ready to get going again."

William Buick will be on board the four-time winner, while Mickael Barzalona will partner the consistent Bold Act, with Richard Mullen on Warren Point.

Appleby added: “Bold Act enjoyed travelling last year and put up a good performance to win at Keeneland in the autumn. Warren Point has won over a mile and a half in the past, so stepping back up in trip won’t be an issue. He should be bang there at the finish."

Opposition will include 2021 German Derby winner Sisfahan and the Jessica Harrington-trained Trevaunance, while father-and-daughter duo Jamie and Saffie Osborne will be hoping for another slice of desert riches with Solid Stone.

Key Appleby runners in the other races include Star Of Mystery in the Group 3 Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint (1.15 ) and Noble Dynasty in the Ras Al Khor (3.10 ), while Cinderella's Dream will bid to get the team off to a winning start in the Listed Jumeirah 1,000 Guineas (12.05 ).

Appleby said: "Star Of Mystery has enjoyed a little break since the Blue Point Sprint and a repeat performance will make her very competitive. It’s a good field, but we are very happy with her. Noble Dynasty runs well fresh and looks in great shape. He has a nice draw in stall four and should be involved in the finish.

"Cinderella’s Dream is in great order and stepping back up to a mile is going to suit. The form of her latest win has been franked by Beautiful Love, and she looks the one to beat."

