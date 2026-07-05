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Sean Bowen

'I think he could do it' - Sean Bowen has support of colleagues in hunt for McCoy's records, but what does Sir AP think?

'I think he could do it' - Sean Bowen has support of colleagues in hunt for McCoy's records, but what does Sir AP think?

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Sean Bowen
Sean Bowen slams 'fairly stupid' summer jumps calendar - but the champion jockey is raring to break Sir AP McCoy's record
Sean Bowen slams 'fairly stupid' summer jumps calendar - but the champion jockey is raring to break Sir AP McCoy's record
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Sean Bowen
Champion Sean Bowen 'has stepped forward again' says Olly Murphy - and trainer is intent on helping him catch McCoy next season
Champion Sean Bowen 'has stepped forward again' says Olly Murphy - and trainer is intent on helping him catch McCoy next season
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Sean Bowen
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'It's a Willie Mullins world and we're living in it' - Sean Bowen on his Haiti hopes and who he fears most in the Grand National
'It's a Willie Mullins world and we're living in it' - Sean Bowen on his Haiti hopes and who he fears most in the Grand National
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Interviews
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Sean Bowen brings up double century for the season - can he add to his tally at Ffos Las this afternoon?
Sean Bowen brings up double century for the season - can he add to his tally at Ffos Las this afternoon?
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Sean Bowen
'He's champion jockey for a reason' - Rebecca Curtis glad to have Sean Bowen aboard Haiti Couleurs for Irish Gold Cup bid
'He's champion jockey for a reason' - Rebecca Curtis glad to have Sean Bowen aboard Haiti Couleurs for Irish Gold Cup bid
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Britain
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'That's what AP did, so why is it impossible for anyone else to do it? I just need to ride more winners'
'That's what AP did, so why is it impossible for anyone else to do it? I just need to ride more winners'
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The Big Read
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‘It’s the one race I always look back on and think I should have won’ - Sean Bowen on his big Cheltenham Festival regret
‘It’s the one race I always look back on and think I should have won’ - Sean Bowen on his big Cheltenham Festival regret
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Sean Bowen
Major bookings in the King George and Welsh National - who is champion jockey Sean Bowen riding this festive period?
Major bookings in the King George and Welsh National - who is champion jockey Sean Bowen riding this festive period?
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Sean Bowen
'It's nice to get the call' - Sean Bowen set to partner Banbridge in King George VI Chase defence on first ride for Joseph O'Brien
'It's nice to get the call' - Sean Bowen set to partner Banbridge in King George VI Chase defence on first ride for Joseph O'Brien
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Sean Bowen
Just the 288 winners for Sean Bowen? A Gold Cup horse rated 130 for JP McManus? Here's what I found on the Santa lists of racing's finest
Just the 288 winners for Sean Bowen? A Gold Cup horse rated 130 for JP McManus? Here's what I found on the Santa lists of racing's finest
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Stuart Riley
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'I think he could do it' - Sean Bowen has support of colleagues in hunt for McCoy's records, but what does Sir AP think?

'I think he could do it' - Sean Bowen has support of colleagues in hunt for McCoy's records, but what does Sir AP think?

icon
Sean Bowen
Sean Bowen slams 'fairly stupid' summer jumps calendar - but the champion jockey is raring to break Sir AP McCoy's record
Sean Bowen slams 'fairly stupid' summer jumps calendar - but the champion jockey is raring to break Sir AP McCoy's record
icon
Sean Bowen
Champion Sean Bowen 'has stepped forward again' says Olly Murphy - and trainer is intent on helping him catch McCoy next season
icon
Sean Bowen
padlock
'It's a Willie Mullins world and we're living in it' - Sean Bowen on his Haiti hopes and who he fears most in the Grand National
icon
Interviews
padlock
Champion Sean Bowen 'has stepped forward again' says Olly Murphy - and trainer is intent on helping him catch McCoy next season
icon
Sean Bowen
padlock
'It's a Willie Mullins world and we're living in it' - Sean Bowen on his Haiti hopes and who he fears most in the Grand National
icon
Interviews
padlock
Sean Bowen brings up double century for the season - can he add to his tally at Ffos Las this afternoon?
Sean Bowen brings up double century for the season - can he add to his tally at Ffos Las this afternoon?
icon
Sean Bowen
'He's champion jockey for a reason' - Rebecca Curtis glad to have Sean Bowen aboard Haiti Couleurs for Irish Gold Cup bid
'He's champion jockey for a reason' - Rebecca Curtis glad to have Sean Bowen aboard Haiti Couleurs for Irish Gold Cup bid
icon
Britain
padlock
'That's what AP did, so why is it impossible for anyone else to do it? I just need to ride more winners'
'That's what AP did, so why is it impossible for anyone else to do it? I just need to ride more winners'
icon
The Big Read
padlock
‘It’s the one race I always look back on and think I should have won’ - Sean Bowen on his big Cheltenham Festival regret
‘It’s the one race I always look back on and think I should have won’ - Sean Bowen on his big Cheltenham Festival regret
icon
Sean Bowen
Major bookings in the King George and Welsh National - who is champion jockey Sean Bowen riding this festive period?
Major bookings in the King George and Welsh National - who is champion jockey Sean Bowen riding this festive period?
icon
Sean Bowen
'It's nice to get the call' - Sean Bowen set to partner Banbridge in King George VI Chase defence on first ride for Joseph O'Brien
'It's nice to get the call' - Sean Bowen set to partner Banbridge in King George VI Chase defence on first ride for Joseph O'Brien
icon
Sean Bowen
Just the 288 winners for Sean Bowen? A Gold Cup horse rated 130 for JP McManus? Here's what I found on the Santa lists of racing's finest
Just the 288 winners for Sean Bowen? A Gold Cup horse rated 130 for JP McManus? Here's what I found on the Santa lists of racing's finest
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Stuart Riley
padlock