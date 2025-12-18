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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Stuart Riley
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Comment
Just the 288 winners for Sean Bowen? A Gold Cup horse rated 130 for JP McManus? Here's what I found on the Santa lists of racing's finest
Stuart Riley
Riding out his claim looks like proving just the first step of an outstanding career for Dylan Johnston
Stuart Riley
Willie Mullins has built his success on a recruitment revolution - but unlike football he has more than 11 spots on the team
Stuart Riley
The Futurity Trophy is getting lost - it's time it found itself again on Champions Day
Stuart Riley
Who's in the saddle? How owners are calling the shots more than ever when it comes to jockey bookings
Stuart Riley
The Wathnan way - it might be expensive but my goodness is it delivering!
Stuart Riley
France's prize-money cuts are not just an issue for the sport there - they are symptomatic of a global crisis for racing
Stuart Riley
'Plumpton? Never heard of it' - behind the scenes with the Skelton and Mullins camps as title fever took hold
Stuart Riley
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
Just the 288 winners for Sean Bowen? A Gold Cup horse rated 130 for JP McManus? Here's what I found on the Santa lists of racing's finest
Stuart Riley
Riding out his claim looks like proving just the first step of an outstanding career for Dylan Johnston
Stuart Riley
Willie Mullins has built his success on a recruitment revolution - but unlike football he has more than 11 spots on the team
Stuart Riley
The Futurity Trophy is getting lost - it's time it found itself again on Champions Day
Stuart Riley
Willie Mullins has built his success on a recruitment revolution - but unlike football he has more than 11 spots on the team
Stuart Riley
The Futurity Trophy is getting lost - it's time it found itself again on Champions Day
Stuart Riley
Who's in the saddle? How owners are calling the shots more than ever when it comes to jockey bookings
Stuart Riley
The Wathnan way - it might be expensive but my goodness is it delivering!
Stuart Riley
France's prize-money cuts are not just an issue for the sport there - they are symptomatic of a global crisis for racing
Stuart Riley
'Plumpton? Never heard of it' - behind the scenes with the Skelton and Mullins camps as title fever took hold
Stuart Riley