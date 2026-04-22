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It wasn't just about the superpowers - here are my ten leftfield highlights of the jumps season
Richard Forristal celebrates another memorable campaign full of rich storylines
Paul Byrne, Emmet Mullins and Donagh Meyler after Soldier In Milan's famous Irish Grand National successCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Much of the next ten days will be rightfully spent regaling jump racing's most illustrious players on either side of the Irish Sea.
Another compelling campaign has again been dominated by the established superpowers, with the vast majority of marquee races won by a familiar cadre of heavyweights. However, at different removes there has also been a healthy smattering of leftfield storylines; here are ten assorted domestic strands that elevated the spirits.
Donagh gone and done it
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Published on inRichard Forristal
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more inRichard Forristal
- Willie Mullins might have waved the white flag in Britain - but his familiar surge means it's game on in two Irish title races
- It's irresponsible and short-sighted to stand idly by while the activists go after greyhound racing - they'll be coming for us next
- Willie Mullins is still streets ahead of the pack - and claiming anything else after Cheltenham is pure fantasy
- British racing could have its best Cheltenham Festival in years - just as it once again presses the self-destruct button
- Doping justice in Ireland remains a painfully slow grind - and it's horrendous for the sport's reputation
more inRichard Forristal
- Willie Mullins might have waved the white flag in Britain - but his familiar surge means it's game on in two Irish title races
- It's irresponsible and short-sighted to stand idly by while the activists go after greyhound racing - they'll be coming for us next
- Willie Mullins is still streets ahead of the pack - and claiming anything else after Cheltenham is pure fantasy
- British racing could have its best Cheltenham Festival in years - just as it once again presses the self-destruct button
- Doping justice in Ireland remains a painfully slow grind - and it's horrendous for the sport's reputation