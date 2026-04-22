It wasn't just about the superpowers - here are my ten leftfield highlights of the jumps season

Much of the next ten days will be rightfully spent regaling jump racing's most illustrious players on either side of the Irish Sea.

Another compelling campaign has again been dominated by the established superpowers, with the vast majority of marquee races won by a familiar cadre of heavyweights. However, at different removes there has also been a healthy smattering of leftfield storylines; here are ten assorted domestic strands that elevated the spirits.

Donagh gone and done it