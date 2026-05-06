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The crowds are still coming - just in racing's own peculiar way
Richard Forristal reflects on some recent encouraging attendance figures
Racing is defined by its raft of unique curios and niche ways, but last weekend conveyed in a neat little nutshell the crux of its inexplicable obsession with attendances.
The first Classics of the year took place at Newmarket, the heartbeat of the Flat scene in Britain, where the sport is shrouded in such rich tradition. By all accounts it was a cracking weekend.
Domestic responsibilities precluded me from absorbing it all live, but the bits I did get to watch smacked of a sun-kissed beano lit up by some suitably high-class fare.
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Published on inRichard Forristal
Last updated
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