Nothing is impossible when it comes to Willie Mullins - but his latest masterstroke can be traced back to his dad

Scrambling for suitably laudatory superlatives to do justice to Willie Mullins' extraordinary training exploits isn't really anything new but the Closutton maestro's Breeders' Cup Turf triumph really does leave you a bit lost for words.

How do you even begin to reconcile the sheer audacity of what he achieved with Ethical Diamond last Saturday in Del Mar? It made no sense to even try it.

A five-year-old beaten on his handicap debut off a mark of 89 last year improving into an Ebor winner 12 months later is one thing, but a tilt at some of the best turf horses on the planet really is the sort of leftfield, inspired ingenuity that we only really associate with Mullins. Ethical Diamond broke the course record at Del Mar for goodness' sake.