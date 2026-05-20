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Exquisite horseman Robson Aguiar has what it takes to stay the course - with or without Kia Joorabchian
Richard Forristal on the news that a number of Amo-owned horses are set to leave the trainer's County Westmeath base
Clarity might have been in short supply on Tuesday, but if there's one thing Robson Aguiar's comments to the Racing Post didn't lack, it was a bit of class.
Aguiar's non-split with his main patron Kia Joorabchian may or may not have been acrimonious, but he is clearly girding his loins. Through the early part of Tuesday it looked like they were in the process of a conscious uncoupling after Aguiar indicated that most of the horses owned in their entirety by Joorabchian's Amo Racing firm were moving out.
Amo is well known for its churn, but a departure from Aguiar's County Westmeath base was denied by Joorabchian, who ended the day with a statement on X that essentially blamed the dratted media for reporting Aguiar's comments.
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Published on inRichard Forristal
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