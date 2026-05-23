- More
Fighting talk from Aidan O'Brien - and it sets the stage perfectly for a right royal rumble at Ascot
- 1st5Gstaadfav4/11
- 2nd3Distant Storm5/1
- 3rd7Pacific Avenue40/1
We might not be in the realm of last year's needle but there was definitely fighting talk emanating from Ballydoyle on a day that otherwise ought to have been dominated by the first Irish Classic of the season.
The top line, of course, is that Gstaad built on the significant promise of his Newmarket return in the 2,000 Guineas with a polished display at long odds-on under Ryan Moore to land the €500,000 Irish equivalent. It marked a 13th win in the race for Aidan O'Brien and a fourth for Moore. On a sun-kissed afternoon at the Curragh – seemingly a collector's item in recent times – it had all the hallmarks of a well-worn script being adhered to respectfully.
- Gstaad outguns Curragh rivals in Irish 2,000 Guineas to set up thrilling Royal Ascot rematch with Bow Echo
All the while, though, minds were elsewhere, specifically just over three weeks away on the opening afternoon of Royal Ascot; and Bow Echo's spectre loomed large.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inReports
Last updated
- Curragh: 'He could be a proper sprinter' - Comanche Brave makes successful domestic return after Ka Ying Rising clash
- Bangor: 'She's in the form of her life' - Somespring Special and Ben Jones maintain perfect partnership to land feature race
- Cartmel: 'She's as hard as nails' - Jimmy Moffatt off to a flyer at his local stamping ground after My Chiquita strikes
- Goodwood: 'If they'd gone flat out she would have won more easily' - David Menuisier mulls French Classic bid with power-packed Inis Mor
- 'It seems to be a recurring theme at the moment and it needs to be rectified' - Haydock hole causes three races to be scrapped
- Curragh: 'He could be a proper sprinter' - Comanche Brave makes successful domestic return after Ka Ying Rising clash
- Bangor: 'She's in the form of her life' - Somespring Special and Ben Jones maintain perfect partnership to land feature race
- Cartmel: 'She's as hard as nails' - Jimmy Moffatt off to a flyer at his local stamping ground after My Chiquita strikes
- Goodwood: 'If they'd gone flat out she would have won more easily' - David Menuisier mulls French Classic bid with power-packed Inis Mor
- 'It seems to be a recurring theme at the moment and it needs to be rectified' - Haydock hole causes three races to be scrapped