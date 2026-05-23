Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
20:00 WindsorHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
20:00 WindsorHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:40 Curragh
premium

Fighting talk from Aidan O'Brien - and it sets the stage perfectly for a right royal rumble at Ascot

Substance and style - Gstaad and Ryan Moore land the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh
Gstaad and Ryan Moore land the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Play9 ran
15:40 CurraghFlat Turf, Group 1
Distance: 1mClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Gstaad
    fav4/11
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Distant Storm
    5/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    7Pacific Avenue
    40/1
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

We might not be in the realm of last year's needle but there was definitely fighting talk emanating from Ballydoyle on a day that otherwise ought to have been dominated by the first Irish Classic of the season.

The top line, of course, is that Gstaad built on the significant promise of his Newmarket return in the 2,000 Guineas with a polished display at long odds-on under Ryan Moore to land the €500,000 Irish equivalent. It marked a 13th win in the race for Aidan O'Brien and a fourth for Moore. On a sun-kissed afternoon at the Curragh – seemingly a collector's item in recent times – it had all the hallmarks of a well-worn script being adhered to respectfully.

All the while, though, minds were elsewhere, specifically just over three weeks away on the opening afternoon of Royal Ascot; and Bow Echo's spectre loomed large.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Ireland editor

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

15:40 CurraghPlay
Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas (Group 1)9 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Gstaad
    fav4/11
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Distant Storm
    5/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    7Pacific Avenue
    40/1
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers