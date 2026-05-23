Fighting talk from Aidan O'Brien - and it sets the stage perfectly for a right royal rumble at Ascot

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We might not be in the realm of last year's needle but there was definitely fighting talk emanating from Ballydoyle on a day that otherwise ought to have been dominated by the first Irish Classic of the season.

The top line, of course, is that Gstaad built on the significant promise of his Newmarket return in the 2,000 Guineas with a polished display at long odds-on under Ryan Moore to land the €500,000 Irish equivalent. It marked a 13th win in the race for Aidan O'Brien and a fourth for Moore. On a sun-kissed afternoon at the Curragh – seemingly a collector's item in recent times – it had all the hallmarks of a well-worn script being adhered to respectfully.

All the while, though, minds were elsewhere, specifically just over three weeks away on the opening afternoon of Royal Ascot; and Bow Echo's spectre loomed large.