Police with AK47s, a broken-down car and an angry elephant encounter could not ruin an unforgettable South African experience

They say a change is as good as a rest and it is certainly easy to feel refreshed after spending a week in South Africa.

The trip did not start on the best terms when our press group became stuck in a traffic jam for two hours, with some rather disgruntled police trying to herd us into a non-existent motorway lane via AK47.

Once in the clear, our car rental proceeded to break down, leaving us to sidestep leaking transmission fluid halfway up a busy slip road. In that moment, being three hours late for a visit to the stunning Summerveld training centre was the last thing on my mind.

A week later we were charged at by a rather angry male elephant on a drive at a game reserve, with our excellent ranger Brent forced to reverse rapidly up a hill to avoid any more confrontation. This time our trusty Toyota land cruiser was up to the job, my pulse was permitted to return to normal and we were left alone.

Thankfully, the remainder of the trip was a resounding success. The purpose of my visit was to cover the nation’s greatest race, the Durban July, which has run uninterrupted through two world wars and the coronavirus pandemic since 1897.

Whether it was the 50,000 people belting out the national anthem prior to the race or the friendly, feelgood atmosphere that prevailed throughout the day, my overriding takeaway from the event was just how proud South Africans are of the whole event.

That feeling is more than justified and the big race delivered in spades, with Note To Self producing an extraordinary stretch run to score for Justin Snaith. The champion trainer had some interesting observations about British racing when we visited his yard the previous day, when I was busy falling in love with Legal Counsel, one of his six runners in the big race.

His primary concern was the lack of investment into the sport, with Royal Ascot prize-money paling in insignificance to some of the Asian racing jurisdictions. That will certainly sound familiar to connections of staggering Hong Kong sprinter Ka Ying Rising, who have cited insufficient purse money as a primary reason for not travelling to Britain in 2027.

Snaith is all too aware of what can happen when racing’s funding model fails as South African racing was facing bankruptcy amid the Covid pandemic. It has enjoyed a sensational revival courtesy of bookmakers Hollywoodbets, who stepped in to fund KwaZulu-Natal's operator Gold Circle in 2019.

They secured the naming rights to Greyville and Scottsville racecourses and became the Durban July’s sponsor in 2022 before investing in the Western Cape later that year. After several major acquisitions, they united the two racing operations under the Race Coast banner last year.

Their commitment to South African racing over the last half decade or so has seen the industry's prospects bloom, with improvements made to racecourses, training centres and the jockey academy. It was put to me that racing had progressed from surviving to thriving, and every stakeholder I asked seemed to agree.

Snaith was the winner of the considerable Durban July purse, which this year doubled to R10 million (£461,000/€539,000), and he informed me maiden races were on the verge of receiving a similar financial boost.

Justin Snaith: had some choice words for British racing

The prospect of a bookmaker taking control of racing in Britain would send a shiver down many a spine, but there can be no denying the good that Hollywoodbets has done. It is not an exaggeration to say that without them, racing in South Africa may no longer exist.

A senior official at the company told me he believed it was in their best interests to support racing for the greater good, and that bookmakers play a symbiotic role in the wider health of the sport. If only that universal truth could be acknowledged in Britain.

With different stakeholders constantly at loggerheads, racecourses often holding more power than the regulator, the threat of affordability checks topping a mounting pile of issues, and no long-term vision for the sport, we have long passed panic stations.

Snaith questioned where the change was coming from and, with BHA chair Lord Allen forced to quit in March after just six months in the role and a replacement yet to be found, we are all here asking the same question. It is time somebody, or maybe everybody, started to listen.

Romance still alive

It gave me the biggest kick to see Rebel's Romance make a winning return to the track in Thursday's Princess of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket.

There are few things left to be said about Godolphin's behemoth, who has won nine Group 1s across the United States, Dubai, Hong Kong and Germany, and it is extraordinary that he is still plying his trade as an eight-year-old.

Rebel's Romance (right): a wonderful ambassador for racing Credit: Edward Whitaker

A tenth Group 1 would be fitting of his talent and toughness, with another trip to the US for one of their slightly weaker turf races perhaps providing him with the best opportunity. It will be a sad day when the curtain comes down on his career, but before then we should be using every opportunity to tell his remarkable story.

And, who knows, perhaps some kind of ambassadorial role will await him upon retirement. That would be a fine thing indeed.

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