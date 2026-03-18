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OpinionKeith Melrose
premium

The Gold Cup crowned a stellar week for Willie Mullins, but the stats suggest the next Gaelic Warrior may be harder to uncover

Betting editor Keith Melrose takes an analytical eye to Willie Mullins' latest Cheltenham Festival feat

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Betting editor
Jockey Paul Townend on Gaelic Warrior rides to win ahead of second-placed Jango Baie ridden by jockey Nico de Boinville and third-placed Inothewayurthinkin ridden by jockey Mark Walsh in the Gold Cup chase horse race on the fourth day of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, in Cheltenham, western England on March 13, 2026. (Photo by Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images)
Gaelic Warrior: A Gold Cup winner four years in the makingCredit: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Having trained the winners of the Gold Cup, Champion Chase and Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham last week, all with new champions, Willie Mullins has certainly achieved something remarkable – if not entirely unique.

He has matched the feat of Henry de Bromhead who trained the big three Cheltenham winners in 2021. And yes, Mullins had Stayers' Hurdle runner-up Ballyburn, too. That matches what Paul Nicholls did in 2009. He had three championship winners, while Celestial Halo finished a neck second in the Champion Hurdle. 

Willie Mullins marvels at 'fabulous turnout' as Gaelic Warrior, Lossiemouth and Il Etait Temps bring Leighlinbridge to a standstill 

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