My uneasy wait for one of racing's last great originals - Jim Bolger truly is one of a kind

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"An opportunity without parallel," gushes the agent entrusted with the sale of Glebe House, hitherto the home and principal training base of Jim Bolger and now available for offers over €4 million. Having praised its "tranquil and picturesque setting", the listing boasts of "seclusion and privacy".

No argument from me. On the one occasion, some 18 years ago, that I had business at Glebe House, I built a spare two hours into my travel schedule, just to be safe, and made it with about 30 seconds to spare. It had felt like being in one of those fairytales where the roads and trees conspire to ensnare the innocent traveller in an endless loop. If you smile at the idea of would-be visitors disappearing in the forest forever, Glebe House could be for you.

Long years will pass before a better place to train racehorses comes on the open market. And what history is being sold along with it. Here is the place where the trainer explained to a young Aidan O'Brien how the job should be done. On yonder spot, the trainer stood over a crying teenager, one Tony McCoy, then suffering from a freshly broken leg, and advised he'd need to toughen up if he were ever to make it as a jump jockey.