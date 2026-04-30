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OpinionChris Cook
premium

Gstaad is the equine Kieren Fallon - and you'll all be glued to the soap opera after he's won the 2,000 Guineas

Chris Cook delights in the (costly) decision to add the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf winner into the Newmarket mix

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Senior writer
Gstaad: fun to follow
Gstaad: news of his 2,000 Guineas commitment made our columnist smileCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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You know what it's like when you're coming down with some nasty illness but you still have to get home before you can allow yourself to keel over? That was me on Monday lunchtime, feeling grotty and doleful, hiding away in an empty Great Western Railway carriage, until reading some wholly unexpected news that magically lifted the mood.

Gstaad had been supplemented back into the 2,000 Guineas. I couldn't help smiling, even though I had specifically doubted the likelihood of this happening in that morning's Post and had been betting on the basis that he wouldn't show up. 

I like Gstaad, although I honestly couldn't be sure whether I've made any money out of him. He's a beautiful animal and very distinctive, easy to pick out in any race and, obviously, full of talent.

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