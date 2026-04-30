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Gstaad is the equine Kieren Fallon - and you'll all be glued to the soap opera after he's won the 2,000 Guineas
Chris Cook delights in the (costly) decision to add the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf winner into the Newmarket mix
You know what it's like when you're coming down with some nasty illness but you still have to get home before you can allow yourself to keel over? That was me on Monday lunchtime, feeling grotty and doleful, hiding away in an empty Great Western Railway carriage, until reading some wholly unexpected news that magically lifted the mood.
Gstaad had been supplemented back into the 2,000 Guineas. I couldn't help smiling, even though I had specifically doubted the likelihood of this happening in that morning's Post and had been betting on the basis that he wouldn't show up.
I like Gstaad, although I honestly couldn't be sure whether I've made any money out of him. He's a beautiful animal and very distinctive, easy to pick out in any race and, obviously, full of talent.
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Published on inChris Cook
Last updated
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- Sexy will be pursued by terrible puns for her whole career - but at least she's not Oil Beef Hooked or Bouncy Bouncy
- Sad to see so few Arkle contenders - but at least there's a better chance of spotting the winner, as this 20-1 shot will hopefully prove
- What we can learn from the Masters of Betting about how to win on racing - and why they're a different breed from the rest of us
- James McDonald the world's best? Nico de Boinville being chiselled off Constitution Hill? I fear we're pretty clueless when it comes to judging jockeys
- Tempted by 7-4 Final Demand for the Brown Advisory? Surely there are better bets at 7-4 every day of the week