Nashwan and Old Vic all over again? Here's hoping Aidan O'Brien's two new stars actually meet this time

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It's a beautiful language, Italian, but rather a mouthful for those of us raised to speak the King's Anglo-Saxon. Benvenuto Cellini is the name of our Derby favourite and quite possibly a name we're going to be saying for years to come, so there's nothing for it but to get used to saying it (and spelling it).

Seven syllables, though – not the friendliest name to give your expensively bred colt who might end up famous. Constitution River (six syllables) is not much better. If, please God, a commentator is ever called upon to say both names, one after another, half a furlong will flash past before he's able to say anything else.

What will they be shouting in the betting shops during the last 30 seconds at Epsom? I really don't think it'll be: "Go on, Benvenuto Cellini!" It's just not something that any punter will ever say. "Go on, Benny!" more like.