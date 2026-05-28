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Nashwan and Old Vic all over again? Here's hoping Aidan O'Brien's two new stars actually meet this time
Chris Cook remembers two greats who racegoers never got the chance of seeing go head to head
It's a beautiful language, Italian, but rather a mouthful for those of us raised to speak the King's Anglo-Saxon. Benvenuto Cellini is the name of our Derby favourite and quite possibly a name we're going to be saying for years to come, so there's nothing for it but to get used to saying it (and spelling it).
Seven syllables, though – not the friendliest name to give your expensively bred colt who might end up famous. Constitution River (six syllables) is not much better. If, please God, a commentator is ever called upon to say both names, one after another, half a furlong will flash past before he's able to say anything else.
What will they be shouting in the betting shops during the last 30 seconds at Epsom? I really don't think it'll be: "Go on, Benvenuto Cellini!" It's just not something that any punter will ever say. "Go on, Benny!" more like.
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Published on inChris Cook
Last updated
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