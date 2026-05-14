In these tough times for punters it's never been more important we stick together - and this is how we do it

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It might be time to resurrect Lord Kitchener's old recruiting poster, more than a hundred years after its invention. "PUNTERS!" would be the word emblazoned across the top. "Your union needs you."

Well, the Horserace Bettors Forum is not actually a union but just try fitting "representative body" on a poster. It lacks punch. The audience gets lost among the consonants and wanders off in search of refreshment.

But the HBF certainly does need your interest and support, and it's in your own interest to give it freely in the cause of building a body with clout. Specifically at this moment, what it wants is for you to complete a very short survey and it is not above offering a bribe to make this happen.

You can see the survey here . It takes the form of a single question, with the aim of finding out what matters most to you as somebody who bets on horseracing.

There's also a space where you can express any thought you like on the subject of racing betting. Then comes the bribe, a place for you to submit (if desired) your email address, with the chance of winning a pair of tickets to a raceday near you. This offer is apparently supported by both the Jockey Club and Arc, so there should be some happy winners.

It's important, for two reasons, to get as many people taking part as possible. The more people who respond, the more confident the HBF can be that the answers are reliable and that it is really finding out about what matters to punters.

But there's also the question of mandate. When the HBF approaches powerful people with the results of this survey, asking for change, it needs to be able to say that its arguments are based on feedback from an impressive number of people.

There have been other surveys before, of course. But they could be a bit long and windy and there was a sense of people starting them and losing interest when the stalls clanged open for the first at Redcar.

To reduce such risks, the HBF's 2026 betting survey has been pared right back. All it asks is that you consider eight factors affecting the punter's experience and arrange them in the order that matters most to you.

Some of the eight options are a long way off, at least for now. "To be able to win money betting without being restricted or closed by bookmakers." Obviously, that would be high on anyone's wishlist, but it feels as far from reality as it ever has done.

"An ombudsman to protect bettors." What a fine idea. Some of us imagined, back in the day, that the Gambling Commission might be able to perform this kind of function. Instead, it seems so focused on problem gamblers that there isn't much scope for also standing up for relatively successful gamblers.

Some of the other potential priorities are things that, in a justly ordered world, we would be able to take for granted. "Protection of your money if a bookmaker fails" strikes me as one of those.

"Clear terms and conditions" would be another. It doesn't seem too much to ask. Indeed, it could be described as the very least a punter should be able to expect. But there is a lot of scope for progress in this area.

Bear in mind that the average reading ability in the UK is not high – around the level of a typical ten-year-old, according to an oft-quoted statistic that has sometimes turned up in NHS literature. This is why some official publications are stated in basic language, in the hope of being understood by as many people as possible. No such hope is evidenced by the terms and conditions of most bookmakers. Clarity, simplicity and brevity do not appear to be treasured virtues for whoever drafted them.

We have the pleasure of free-to-air racing on ITV for at least another four years - but what if we didn't?

We definitely do take for granted a couple of the other potential priorities mentioned by the HBF. "Horseracing on terrestrial television" is one.

Well, ITV inked a new four-year deal in September that gives it exclusive rights to cover the sport until the end of 2030, by which time it will have been racing's partner for more than a dozen years. It doesn't seem as though there's much to worry about there for the time being, but I suppose the HBF wants us to think about how worried we'd be if TV coverage seemed at risk.

Then there's "competitive racing", which we get plenty of during the summer, especially when they are racing at York. Jump racing has more to worry about on this score.

Finally, the HBF would like to know what importance you place upon "free bets and offers" or the potential of a "guarantee to be able to win a minimum amount on a bet".

It is very tempting to say that all of these things matter, with the arguable exception of free bets and offers, which have never done anything for me. If we could nail down the other seven, we'd really be in a punters' paradise. I don't expect ever to see any such thing. But if you take five minutes to tell the HBF which of these things matter most to you, you'll be empowering it to seek progress from which we may all benefit. You know it's the right thing to do.

This is a free sample of Chris Cook's weekly column. Racing Post+ Ultimate subscribers can read more columns by Chris Cook here:

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