Our Dubai World Cup Pricewise kicked off with a 6-1 winner - find out the remaining tips for Meydan's big card

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more inPricewise
- 'There is no reason why he won't go extremely close' - Tom Segal rates one with course form in the Lincoln
- 'He has the ability to win with a bit to spare' - Tom Segal with three tips for Friday's live ITV card at Newcastle
- 'He represents tremendous value' - Keith Melrose is excited about a novice chaser among his four Saturday selections
- 'With a positive draw I can see him being a warm order again' - Keith Melrose takes aim at Wolverhampton's Friday Night Live card
- 'Trainers will be queuing up for his services' - Tom Segal is siding with a rising star of the saddle in the Irish Lincolnshire
more inPricewise
- 'There is no reason why he won't go extremely close' - Tom Segal rates one with course form in the Lincoln
- 'He has the ability to win with a bit to spare' - Tom Segal with three tips for Friday's live ITV card at Newcastle
- 'He represents tremendous value' - Keith Melrose is excited about a novice chaser among his four Saturday selections
- 'With a positive draw I can see him being a warm order again' - Keith Melrose takes aim at Wolverhampton's Friday Night Live card
- 'Trainers will be queuing up for his services' - Tom Segal is siding with a rising star of the saddle in the Irish Lincolnshire