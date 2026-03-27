Organisers 'confident' Dubai World Cup will go ahead despite thunderstorms and flooding in the region

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After a series of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, Dubai has been hit by widespread flooding just a day before the Dubai World Cup is due to take place.

However, organisers are “confident” the 30th edition of the prestigious meeting will go ahead as planned at Meydan.

Residents across the region have endured several days of unsettled conditions, with the storm delivering successive downpours of rain since the weekend.

The worst of the weather now appears to have passed after a heavy storm in the early hours of Friday morning, with thunder and lightning sweeping across the city. Conditions are forecast to ease heading into Saturday, but light rainfall is still expected to come on Friday evening.

In a statement to The National , Dubai Racing Club said it is monitoring the situation and liaising with authorities to ensure the event proceeds as planned.

The Dubai World Cup meeting begins on Saturday Credit: Dubai Racing Club

“Dubai Racing Club works closely with all relevant authorities to monitor conditions and ensure the highest standards of safety and comfort for all participants and guests,” it said.

“As with any major international event, comprehensive planning is in place and we are confident in our preparations to deliver a seamless and enjoyable Dubai World Cup experience.

“Our focus remains on delivering a world-class event that brings people together through sport.”

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