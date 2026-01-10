Autism In Racing breaking new boundaries in 2026 and going international with raceday in Dubai

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The mission to open racing up to a neurodiverse audience will move to a new continent this spring when Dubai stages an autism-friendly raceday.

Meydan will have extra provisions in place, such as safe spaces and sensory rooms, and have specially trained staff on hand at its meeting on March 13.

The day is being planned and organised in association with Autism In Racing, the pioneering group which has made great strides in opening up access to the sport in Britain in the last five years.

“It’s fantastic to be breaking boundaries and going international,” said Bobby Beevers, who founded Autism In Racing.

“It’s a brilliant moment for the sport, reinforcing the importance of understanding and inclusion. It came about through our ambassador, William Buick . He rides a lot in Dubai, his wife Jane talked to the Dubai Racing Club and they reached out to us.”

The initiative means a lot to William Buick, who has a son with a diagnosis of autism and said: “Meydan is a world-class racecourse and holds a very special place in my heart. Small changes can make a huge difference and by recognising individual needs we can help ensure that racing is a sport people of all abilities can enjoy together.

“To see Autism In Racing raising awareness on an international scale is incredibly meaningful to me, and it shows how far inclusion in our sport can truly go.”

Ali Al Ali, chief executive officer and board member of the Dubai Racing Club, added: “We are proud to stage the Middle East’s first autism awareness raceday at Meydan Racecourse.

“Thanks to the pioneering work of the team behind Autism In Racing, there is a growing understanding of how racecourses can create environments that are welcoming and inclusive for everyone.

“We are grateful for their support and collaboration, and we look forward to delivering a raceday that is enjoyable, thoughtful and memorable for all our guests.”

Where Dubai leads, other regions may well follow. Beevers, whose organisation is a community partner of the Racing Post, said: “We hope to be working with other countries to organise autism-friendly racedays. Conversations are ongoing.”

